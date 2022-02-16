Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Brings Asset-Based Commercial Lending for Businesses on Simple Terms

Businesses are now getting simple asset-based lending with the help of America’s leading private lender, Joe Malvasio. Growing businesses can meet their needs through asset-based lending, a perfect solution for all companies struggling to acquire capital. GCP’s asset-based financial solution is offered to companies in power, oil, hospitability, biotech industries and more!

Over time, businesses need to expand and adapt to new changes in the market, but they don’t always have such hefty amounts of cash for spending. About 29 percent of businesses fail because they run out of money. This is why businesses look towards banks and private lenders for a loan acquisition to get the money in hand for immediate application for expansion.

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a renowned firm for private lending that’s helping businesses of all sizes to sustain themselves with commercial loan acquisitions. Joe Malvasio from Global Capital Partners has an experience of 40 years for several successful loan acquisitions for commercial units all across the USA.

Commercial loan acquisition is a common phenomenon for businesses in the United States. Commercial loans in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 2.44 trillion dollars.

Some banks leverage the assets of a business as security for the loan. This means that if a business cannot repay the loan it acquired, the bank shall take over the asset. But these kinds of loans are beneficial for businesses due to their low interest rates and lesser covenants.

Speaking about Malvasio’s influence on the industry, a senior representative of the firm stated, “It’s tough not to notice the brilliant work Joe’s been doing in the industry for such a long time. Our firm has the mission of making loan acquisition easier for businesses across the country.”

Joe Malvasio has become a trusted figure for offering flexible lending solutions for businesses. The New York-based personality has achieved rapid recognition in the city’s business sector and beyond—particularly for his quick-witted, intuitive, and time-appropriate ideas and solutions in terms of asset-based commercial loan acquisitions for the rapidly growing real estate market.