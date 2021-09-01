Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Offers Commercial Lending Up Till $100MM

The private lender offers commercial lending from $1MM to $100MM+.

New York, NY, August 31, 2021: Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is one of the leading commercial lenders in NY when it comes to acquisition financing. The company is known to fund development sites, hospitality buildings, multi-family commercials, warehouse construction, and land development. The company funds commercial lending projects up to $100MM.

A representative of the company stated, “Our commercial lending services aren’t just confined to private loans, hard money loans, and asset-based lending. We also offer a holistic suite of lending services that include construction financing, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, permanent financing, and structured joint venture financing.”

Businesses need sufficient capital to survive. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible for business owners to pitch in their own investment to keep the business afloat. If the venture is relatively new, there are thin chances of attracting substantial investment from a third party. This is why most businesses rely on external sources of funding such as commercial lending from private lenders.

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has emerged as one of the most dependable sources of commercial lending for businesses in New York. The private lending firm is home to a team of the most experienced underwriters who make the process as simple and easy as a breeze. The underwriters help the clients throughout the process to understand their financing needs and curate a tailor-made funding solution.

The spokesperson continued, “We have closed some of the most successful commercial lending deals in the country – the details are all over our website. So far, we have funded as much as $2 billion dollars in investment. We recently closed a $2.5 million deal in Tribeca, NY, and another worth $2.9 million in Brooklyn, NY. We also financed the purchase of a multi-family brownstone in Manhattan worth over $3 million.”

The company offers services across a number of states, including Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, and a lot more. The company is known for its quick closing of deals and dependable underwriting process. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC also follows a very easy loan application and approval process.

About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC

Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC is a financing and funding provider based in New York City and offers comprehensive commercial and private loans and funds on flexible terms to its clientele. Moreover, the company also specializes in bridge financing, mezzanine property finance, construction loans, and mortgage lending for real estate and business development across the board.