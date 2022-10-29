Global Ceo André Lacroix Calls for New Approach to Leadership in Debut Book – Leadership With Soul

Gurugram, 27th October 2022–Global Chief Executive André Lacroix took part in a series of events in India as he launches his debut book, Leadership with Soul, challenging conventional leadership thinking and inviting existing and future leaders to stop, think and reinvent their approach to become ever-better leaders.

Hundreds of students and aspiring leaders at two prestigious business schools – XLRI Delhi and MDI Gurugramparticipated in a Q&A session, where André talked about his own leadership journey, the 10 principles at the heart of Leadership with Soul and what it means to be a good leader.

André also met with CEOs and senior business leaders from global brands, along with chief human resources officers and HR opinion leaders as part of roundtable events where he discussed how leaders can make a big difference by delivering sustainable performance for all.

Describing the visit as “energising,” André said: “It was incredibly inspiring to meet with so many people who are as passionate as I am about good leadership.From the students at business schools to senior managers at some of India’s biggest companies, I was struck by their enthusiasm and the common view we shared that the only way to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders is by putting people at the heart of an organization’s growth strategy.”

In Leadership with Soul, Lacroix reveals his model for business success, built over more than three decades with world-leading organisations such as Ernst & Young, PepsiCo, Burger King, Euro Disney, Inchcape, Reckitt Benckiser and Intertek. André attributes his success to taking an empathetic, humanist approach to driving sustainable growth and value for all: customers, employees, shareholders, communities and society as a whole.

With a Gallup survey showing that 80% of the global workforce is disengaged, every day 2.8 billion individuals go to their workplace without passion and excitement about their day ahead, a shocking statistic that shows how people truly feel today at work. Andréasserts that too many companies are over-managed and under-led, with damaging knock-on effects for employee morale, productivity and performance.

Through a combination of real-life anecdotes and vivid storytelling, André brings his 10 leadership principles to life in an inspiring fashion, providing readers with the tools to think differently about leadership and urging them to trust, empower and galvanise their people, putting them at the heart of their business strategy, which, André argues, is the only way to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders.