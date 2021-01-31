Global CSR Conclave & Awards-2021, concluded successfully in the National Capital

Brand India, New Delhi organized the ” Global CSR Conclave & Awards-2021 through a special webinar which was broadcasted Live on youtube on 22nd January-2021 from 6 pm onwards… The Global CSR Conclave & Awards is a leading thought leadership event on CSR.

There were four sub-themes, which were discussed by the CSR Experts.

· Changes that are Impacting now

· How businesses and NGOs can build a ” Future of work, ” that works for women

· Can Technology build a better world? AI, IOT, 5G in CSR

· Interaction between corporates and NGOs for Implementing CSR projects, creating trust and synergy

Mr Sandeep Simon Behera, Advisor and Mentor of the Global CSR Committee and Director ( Branding & Promotions ) , KARUNYA, Deemed to be University was the host of the event. He has also authored the book- ” Leadership in Everyday Life ” which is available in Amazon, Flipkart and Shopclues. He has compiled the first book on “CSR and its role in making AtmaNirbhar Bharat- ( A Self Reliant India ) , He edited another book on “Corporate Social Responsibility 4.0 ” along with Dr K K Upadhyay, an expert on CSR with more than 4 decades of experience in the CSR domain.

The esteemed panelists shared their views on the different sub-themes of the conclave.

Dr K K Upadhyay, was the chairman of the Global CSR Committee, his views were The role of corporates in fulfilling their social responsibilities in the vicinity of their operational plants and addressing the needs of rural neighbouring communities is imminent, for being a good corporate citizen, and acting beyond compliance. The value addition is rural development can be enhanced by corporates through their resources and skills sharing and employee volunteering in rural villages, through building partnerships with implementing agencies / NGOs working in rural space.

Mr. Atul Singh, from Emami Limited, said, Effective rural governance with active citizen participation is a vital tool in making empowerment happen. Together with varied stakeholders – government NGOs and corporates through ( PPP ), Private, Public and People partnerships, Innovative, replicable, and scalable models of CSR in rural development can be executed.

Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini, from Aditya Birla Utkal Alumina, spoke that We are strengthening community-led development initiatives to achieve positive social, economic and environmental change across rural India. We are empowering every person across rural India through skills and livelihood programs to lead a more secure, prosperous, and dignified life.

Ms Tania Pal from Crisil Foundation spoke, Many companies simply do not have the bandwidth to undertake consistent CSR Implementation on it requires large numbers of human resources and huge Infrastructure facilities for undertaking the developmental activities as required for CSR. As a result, NGOs pitch a streamlined, customized solution to these corporations for fulfilling their CSR goals.

Mr Tamil Maran, District Executive Officer, from the department of rural development & Panchayati raj of Govt. of Tamil Nadu, spoke, At the grassroots level projects are Implemented by NGOs in the most effective way in collaboration with the local government.

Mr Brajesh Gupta, from the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, Delhi, said ” EGO of NGOs or LOGO of Corporate” is not the point of discussion for a solution, for a better impact, collaboration and partnership of all stakeholders is a must.

Mr Pradeep Tandon, from Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Raipur, and Chairman of FICCI, Chhattisgarh state spoke, We are poised to create superior value for the stakeholders by meeting our customers needs creating world-class assets, and improving the living standard of our communities by working with the community – based organizations.

After discussions in the conclave, Brand India presented the International CSR Awards-2021, The International CSR Awards-2021, was the most prestigious recognition awards programme for corporate social responsibility. The programme recognizes and honors companies, Individuals, organizations, NGOs for outstandingly innovative and world-class products, services, projects and programmes implemented in the past or present.

This year this prestigious Award was presented to : YALI Development Foundation, Tamil Nadu as the ” START-UP OF THE YEAR-2021″

The next award went to Mr. A R Sivaraman , Project Director? Addl. Collector of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Govt. of Tamil Nadu as the ” LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD -2021, for Implementation of VELMA ( Setting up 777 Rural Kiosks ).

The Third Award of the Year went to Mr Pradeep Tandon. President Jindal Steel & Power Limited & Chairman of FICCI, Chhattisgarh State for ” LEADERSHIP AWARD-2021 ”

Mr Sandeep Simon Behera, Advisor & Mentor of the Global CSR Committee for Brand India gave the vote of thanks to all the participants. The next Round Table Discussion on CSR Amendments & Indian FCRA Amendments -2020 will be held on 19th February -2021. The event will be organized by Brand India, New Delhi.