Global Design Home Retailer West Elm launches with two stores in India

Global design company, West Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, launches in India in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited with its first store in Mumbai, followed by a second store in Gurgaon. West Elm is a Brooklyn-based retailer celebrated for its original and modern designs for the home, offering an array of high quality and conscientiously made products including functional furniture, bedding, and bath, kitchen and dining, lighting, décor, and more. West Elm opened its first store in India this October 2021 at the much-anticipated Jio World Drive in Mumbai. This month, West Elm opened its second brick-and-mortar store at the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon.

“The new West Elm stores are a lifestyle experience where we want everyone to explore and discover the beauty of West Elm designs. We are here to help create a space that reflects you and what you love. That means forward-thinking, problem-solving design that unites value, quality, and responsible manufacturing. The brand’s entry into the Indian market is strategic, filling the void of a comprehensive modern lifestyle brand that’s accessible to the design-conscious customer,” said Puneet Behal, Senior Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited.

West Elm is a leader in responsible retail, consciously designing products that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for the home, including:

Fair Trade Certified™ – West Elm is the first-ever home retailer to join Fair Trade USA. That means fair wages, healthy working conditions, and paying a premium for workers to invest in community development needs.

FSC Certified – 52% of wood sourced is FSC®-certified (Forest Stewardship Council) which means your purchase supports forest ecosystems worldwide.

Organic – 100% organically sourced cotton used for all bed and bath linen. Organic fibers are chemical-free and help conserve water.

Handcrafted– To ensure local artisans are supported globally and create equal opportunities for all

Certified non-toxic- Most of its collections are certified to GREENGUARD Gold or STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® standards, tested for harmful chemicals to guarantee safe and healthy quality.

West Elm offers exclusive Design Crew services comprised of a dedicated team of Design Crew experts providing free one-on-one design services. West Elm’s Design Crew helps answer style questions and provides advice on room planning via an online chat, virtual consultations by video, phone, and email, and in-store by appointment.

Dedicated to transforming people’s lives through comfort, style, and purpose, West Elm aims to create a space to provide individual experiences for their customer’s design needs. The store’s aesthetic captures the essence of the collections it carries: that means forward-thinking and problem-solving designs. West Elm’s talented in-house team of designers creates an exclusive collection, collaborating with artists and independent designers globally and locally. The brand also offers handmade and one-of-a-kind discoveries from around the world, partnering with organizations that support the development of global craft communities.

To mark its entry in India, West Elm has partnered with renowned interior designer, Ashiesh Shah, to create an exclusive capsule collection of handcrafted rugs and cushion covers that are on display at the new store. This capsule collection illustrates a set of water-coloured patterns, developed over the years by Ashiesh that resonates with his beliefs and aesthetics as a designer.