Global Digital Health Summit 2023 is set to launch three mega platforms for digital health

Mumbai, June 29, 2023: The Global Digital Health Summit 2023, an eminent event in the healthcare industry, is set to unveil cutting-edge digital solutions that are transforming the landscape of healthcare. With a focus on medical specialties, the digitalization of the pharmaceutical industry, and the transformation of small hospitals into smart hospitals, the summit will provide a platform for networking, collaboration, and innovation.

Scheduled to take place on September 1-2 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, the summit will gather visionary leaders who are spearheading the digital transformation in healthcare. With the participation of global delegates and industry experts, the event offers a unique opportunity to explore the Indian market’s potential and discuss the future of healthcare.

The summit’s agenda features a series of sessions that delve into digital solutions for various healthcare specialties, including Cardiology, Gynaecology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology, and Consulting Physicians. Additionally, topics such as the digitalization of the pharmaceutical industry, the impact of robotics and generative AI on healthcare, and the management of chronic patients in the digital age will be discussed.

With an expected attendance of approximately 1,000 industry professionals from 40 countries, the summit will attract senior leaders from both the public and private sectors in healthcare and life sciences. Moreover, the event’s impact will extend beyond the physical attendees through the comprehensive Summit Outcomes Report, which will highlight the showcased solutions and provide a platform for global recognition.

The participants will gain substantial exposure by being featured in the Summit Outcomes Report, offering a prime opportunity to reach global markets. This report will be widely disseminated through the summit’s extensive network of global partners, maximizing visibility, and fostering collaboration.

Advancing the adoption and integration of DTx solutions for better patient outcomes, the Asia Pacific DTx Leadership Alliance will be launched as a collaborative platform to foster innovation, drive adoption, and lead the advancement of Digital Therapeutics across the Asia Pacific region. It will help the healthcare industry to navigate the exciting opportunities in digitalizing healthcare and will provide a great opportunity for solution providers. The summit will also witness the launch of two platforms: The Smart Clinicians’ Suite & Smart Hospitals’ Suite. These platforms will help clinicians and hospitals choose the right technologies for digitalizing their practice and organizations. The technologies listed in these platforms will be vetted by experts and is expected to fast-track digital health adoption across the country.

Looking forward to the summit, Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta said “We at Digital Health Associates are on a mission for the digital transformation of healthcare. Healthcare will be disrupted in this decade, and we will remain at the forefront of driving the disruption. The Global Digital Health Summit provides a platform for technology and healthcare innovators to come together and discuss disruptive solutions for all healthcare transformation, which will help clinicians and healthcare organizations in fast-tracking Digital Health adoption.

As an annual gathering of healthcare pioneers, the Global Digital Health Summit aims to address challenges, foster collaboration, and ideate innovative solutions. Building on the success of the 2022 summit, which focused on achieving “Digital Health for All by 2028,” this year’s event is poised to propel India’s journey in digital health forward.

For more information on attending, and exhibiting, at the Global Digital Health Summit, please visit the official website at http://www.globalsummit.health/.