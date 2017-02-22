TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global FMCG Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14 percent over the period 2014-2019. FMCG are fast moving consumer goods that are present in retail, supermarket and local retail shops. These are physical goods that are produced and purchased to satisfy the needs of consumers. Some of its key segments are Food, Beverages, Healthcare and Medical, Cosmetics, Industrial Goods, Household Products, and Other Goods that consumers use in daily life. Food products, beverages, and drugs/ medicines need preventive and durable packaging to prevent any spoilage or contamination.

TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global FMCG Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14 percent over the period 2014-2019



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global FMCG Packaging market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account total revenue generated from the different geographical regions. To provide a ranking of the leading vendors in the market, the report considers the revenue generated by the vendors of FMCG packaging. It also provides data on the different segments of the Global FMCG Packaging market by types of end-users and geography.

TechNavio’s report, Global FMCG Packaging Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the Global FMCG Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Key Vendors

Amcor

Ball

Crown Holdings

Tetra Pak

Other Prominent Vendors

American International Container

Applied Extrusion Technologies

Ardagh Group

Berry Plastics

Blue Ridge Paper Products

Bolton Group

Bomarko

Chesapeake

Consol Glass

Huhtamak

ITC

Jiangsu Zhongda New Material Group

Kuehne + Nagel

MeadWestvaco

Novelis

Sonoco Products

Stanpac

Steripack

Sweetheart

Tetra Laval International

Toyo Seikan Group

UFLEX

Vacumet

Market Driver

Demand from Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Industries

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Fragmentation of FMCG Packaging Market

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

Enabling Sustainability

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Amcor, Ball , Crown Holdings, Tetra Pak, American International Container, Applied Extrusion Technologies, Ardagh Group, Berry Plastics, Blue Ridge Paper Products, Bolton Group, Bomarko, Chesapeake, Consol Glass, Huhtamak, ITC, Jiangsu Zhongda NewMaterial Group, Kuehne + Nagel , MeadWestvaco, Novelis, Sonoco Products, Stanpac, Steripack, Sweetheart, Tetra Laval International, Toyo Seikan Group, UFLEX, Vacumet

http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fmcg-packaging-market-2015-2019