Global FMCG Packaging Market to grow at CAGR of 4.14 by 2019
TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global FMCG Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14 percent over the period 2014-2019. FMCG are fast moving consumer goods that are present in retail, supermarket and local retail shops. These are physical goods that are produced and purchased to satisfy the needs of consumers. Some of its key segments are Food, Beverages, Healthcare and Medical, Cosmetics, Industrial Goods, Household Products, and Other Goods that consumers use in daily life. Food products, beverages, and drugs/ medicines need preventive and durable packaging to prevent any spoilage or contamination.
TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global FMCG Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14 percent over the period 2014-2019
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global FMCG Packaging market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account total revenue generated from the different geographical regions. To provide a ranking of the leading vendors in the market, the report considers the revenue generated by the vendors of FMCG packaging. It also provides data on the different segments of the Global FMCG Packaging market by types of end-users and geography.
TechNavio’s report, Global FMCG Packaging Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the Global FMCG Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Key Vendors
Amcor
Ball
Crown Holdings
Tetra Pak
Other Prominent Vendors
American International Container
Applied Extrusion Technologies
Ardagh Group
Berry Plastics
Blue Ridge Paper Products
Bolton Group
Bomarko
Chesapeake
Consol Glass
Huhtamak
ITC
Jiangsu Zhongda New Material Group
Kuehne + Nagel
MeadWestvaco
Novelis
Sonoco Products
Stanpac
Steripack
Sweetheart
Tetra Laval International
Toyo Seikan Group
UFLEX
Vacumet
Market Driver
Demand from Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Industries
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
Fragmentation of FMCG Packaging Market
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
Enabling Sustainability
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
Amcor, Ball , Crown Holdings, Tetra Pak, American International Container, Applied Extrusion Technologies, Ardagh Group, Berry Plastics, Blue Ridge Paper Products, Bolton Group, Bomarko, Chesapeake, Consol Glass, Huhtamak, ITC, Jiangsu Zhongda NewMaterial Group, Kuehne + Nagel , MeadWestvaco, Novelis, Sonoco Products, Stanpac, Steripack, Sweetheart, Tetra Laval International, Toyo Seikan Group, UFLEX, Vacumet
http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fmcg-packaging-market-2015-2019