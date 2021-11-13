Global Gadgets bags Promising Icon Award

Gurjeet Singh, Director Global Gadgets, a premium electronics gadgets store in Khan Market, New Delhi, bags ‘Promising Icon Award 2021’ organized by Lions Club and GTTCI

New Delhi: At a Business Conclave and Award Ceremony organized by Lions Club Delhi Veg and Global Trade & Technology Council of India (GTTCI), the Director of Global Gadgets New Delhi was felicitated as Promising Icon. During the Mission Export Business Conclave, Director Gurjeet Singh was awarded ‘Premium Luxury Electronic Gadgets and IT Systems Integrator’ at the award ceremony held at Hotel Taj, Chandigarh.

Global Gadgets was founded by its MD Gurvinder Singh more than two decades ago, in 1997. Run by the brother duo Gurvinder and Gurjeet Singh, their niche lies in offering highly advanced and user-friendly luxury electronic items from international brands worldwide. In addition to regular consumer electronics, their mission is to keep a tab on the latest electronic products across the globe, analyze them, and select items based on their suitability and practicality for the Indian consumer. The ones that meet Global Gadgets’ parameters are introduced to the Indian market with enthusiasm, conviction and outstanding customer care. This service is eagerly welcomed by discerning customers who may not have the time to do this exercise themselves but would like to avail these gadgets for a better lifestyle. Therefore, their clientele includes the who’s who of the Indian celebrity circuit as they enthusiastically vouch for their products and personalised service.

Landing the ‘Premium Luxury Electronic Gadgets and IT Systems Integrator’ award among so many players in the world of electronics, the brother duo was euphoric. Starting the venture from scratch and having made it this far, Gurjeet was visibly moved and said, “Becoming successful following our passion is due to honest hard work and determination. But getting acknowledged like this in such an august meet of honourable dignitaries is all due to the support and blessings of our customers, business associates and well-wishers. I’m extremely happy and sincerely grateful for this recognition, and will do everything possible to maintain its sanctity.”

His brother, Founder & MD of Global Gadgets Gurvinder Singh, commenting on the overall industry, added, “Today human existence and technology are so intricately blended that to imagine life without electronics and gadgets is virtually unthinkable. And with continuous R&D new products keep getting introduced, creating huge scope for growth for everyone involved.”

Also present at the occasion were WSCC (World Sikh Chamber of Commerce) President and co-sponsor of the business conclave Dr Parmeet Singh Chadha, who shared that “WSCC is proud of the achievements of young and promising business icons and look forward to them taking a more active leadership role in the near future, mentoring other such rising stars.”