Global Gadgets celebrates its 24th anniversary

Gurvinder Singh and Gurjeet Singh, Founders and Directors of Global Gadgets, went all out to celebrate the 24th anniversary of their first company Global Gadgets at the store premises. 52-A Khan Market bore a bright, festive look, extending a cheery welcome to all. As cake, snacks and coffee did the rounds practically the whole day, people streamed in from the busy upmarket street on Saturday to congratulate and join in the gaiety. Arleen Kaur and Shah Kaur, wives of Gurvinder and Gurjeet Singh, were the perfect hosts- elegant and pleasant, greeting everyone with warm smiles. Attended by other stalwarts of the business world like WSCC (World Sikh Chamber of Commerce) President Dr. Parmeet Singh Chadha, the event was a super hit.

Looking back at the journey, Gurvinder Singh and Gurjeet Singh have every reason to celebrate. Starting out from simple backgrounds, the two toiled day and night to make the company what it is today. They set up the venture back in 1997 in Patel Nagar, called Global Communications, selling printers, fax machines, electronic typewriters, computers etc. As the business grew, they moved to a bigger showroom at Shankar Road in just 2 years. The company progressed steadily and surely. Global Communications crossed many milestones like becoming a top Priority Nokia Dealer, opening offices in London, NY and HK. Celebrities including Mr. Ratan Tata becoming clientele, purchasing a new showroom, sourcing innovative premium gadgets from across the globe, launching their e-commerce website and bagging various awards. With no one to guide them, the 2 brothers have done a marvellous job of bringing up the company to be known as ‘the best electronics store in Delhi’ on Google.

As people congratulated and media interviewed him, MD Gurvinder Singh reminisced, “Though I always dreamt of making it big like every aspiring entrepreneur, I never thought we’d actually come this far. No doubt hard work and determination are a prerequisite, but the love and support we’ve received from our well-wishers and customers have given us the will and the energy to keep going. And today I’d like to take the opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers, friends and business associates for their good wishes.” Director Gurjeet Singh echoed the sentiments and said, “I’ve always had a passion for technology and Global Gadgets is the platform where it gets nourished. But nothing compares to the rush we get when a customer gives a good review. I feel unless you treat the customer exceptionally well, they have little reason to come back. And it has always been reciprocated. So we’re extremely grateful to everyone who has supported us and been with us on this journey.”