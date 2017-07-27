News18.com & St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures host the Global Indian Realty Summit 2017 in Mumbai

The implications of GST and demonetization have affected every industry in the country. News18.com’s third edition of Global Indian Realty Summit (GIRS) 2017 in association with St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures and BMW Authorized Partner – Infinity Cars, is being held on July 27th at Four Seasons, Mumbai. The summit will enlighten attendees on the implications of the new reforms and RERA on the Real Estate sector in the country.

GIRS Mumbai brings together subject matter experts onto a common platform where attendees can participate in discussions. They will get to connect with expert speakers, who will share their knowledge on the current trends in the realty sector. The summit will prove to be instrumental in highlighting the implications of the new norms in the real estate market in the city.

The panel will comprise industry experts/practitioners such as Nagu Chidambaram (MD, St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures), Agnelorajesh Athaide (Chairman, St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures), Gulam Zia (Executive Director – Advisory, Retail & Hospitality, Knight Frank India), Srinivasan Gopalan (CEO, Ozone Group), Avikshit Moral (Partner, Juris Corp) and Harsh Roongta (Chartered Accountant & SEBI registered Investment adviser). The subject matter experts will share their insights on various topics including worthy real estate investments in India. Nationally recognized as the real estate expert, Manisha Natarajan, Group Editor, Real Estate & Urban Development of the Network18 group, will be the moderator for the panel discussion at the GIRS Mumbai.

With the implementation of GST from July 1st this year, analysts say that while there could be short-term challenges for developers in transitioning to the new tax regime, long-term benefits are expected for both, the developers and buyers. To further debate on the ‘New Normal in Indian Real Estate,’ Mr. Agnelorajesh – CMD of St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures will speak on the changing real estate climate in the country.

Commenting on the success of Global Indian Realty Summit 2017, Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18 Digital said, “With GIRS peddling up its presence now in Mumbai, we at News18.com aim to build a platform to facilitate insightful conversations between industry experts and investors looking to invest in Indian real estate. With the current structure being reformed post GST implications, there are factors that need consideration and our esteemed panelists will help us understand the workings better.”

The unique element of GIRS is the beautiful integration of the ‘Inspiring Conversations’ segment that draws out insights of successful entrepreneurs. At Mumbai GIRS 2017, the session will witness the presence of Dilip Chhabria – Founder of DC Designs. Dilip Chhabria’s love for cars started with his fascination for doodling them on every surface at his home. Realizing his hobby could culminate into a career too, Mr. Chabbria ventured into automobile space in India. Country’s ace car designer will share his entrepreneurial journey and provide key insights on how to differentiate oneself in a cluttered and competitive marketspace.

About the speakers:

Agnelorajesh Athaide (Chairman, St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures): A promoter of social entrepreneurship whose powerful and popular initiative www.inspiringconversations.in essentially encapsulates his passion and beliefs.

Nagu Chidambaram (Managing Director, St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures): He is also the Director – Finance and Project Management for all the real estate initiatives of the group, and is a recipient of the National Award 2003 – Best Entrepreneur of the Year.

Gulam Zia (Executive Director, Advisory, Retail & Hospitality, Knight Frank India): With over two decades of experience across the entire gamut of real estate services — transactions, project management, advisory – Zia is a well-known personality in the industry. He is also a member of the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).

Srinivasan Gopalan (CEO, Ozone Group): He has formerly served in the capacity of the COO + CFO with The Wadhwa Group. Having joined the Ozone Group in mid-2014, he has taken the company towards a 2.5X sales revenue growth, in just 2 years through his excellent strategic guidance and leadership.

Avikshit Moral (Partner, Juris Corp): He is enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa and has been practicing law for over 9 years now. He is involved in drafting and negotiations of various commercial contracts, advising on society law related matters and advising various high net individuals on issues pertaining to personal law and inheritance.

Harsh Roongta (Chartered Accountant & SEBI registered Investment adviser): He works as a financial coach & counsellor and is active in the area of financial awareness and financial literacy. Twitter handle- @harshroongta.