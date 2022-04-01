Global Investors Growth Summit, Dubai, 2022: Sheikh Majid felicitates budding businesses

1st April 2022: Rendering a fruitful ending to UAE’s 6-month long celebration of culture and innovation, Majestic Investments’ founder His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla invited over 300 budding businesses in the sector of Cybersecurity, Real Estate, Blockchain, Crypto, and NFT to further their business connections at the Global Investors Growth Summit at the H Hotel, Dubai.

Entrepreneurs from over 30 countries received the opportunity to present to an assembly of over 100 investors, 50 Foreign diplomats and members of the ruling family.

From only India, prominent personalities including Anil Vij (Home Minister of Haryana), Naresh Rawal (Former Home Minister of Home and Industry, Gujarat), Manoj Pal Singh (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development), and Dr. Nabhit Kapur had graced the event. Diplomats from other countries included Benjamin Moses Jallow (Ambassador at large, Asia and Africa), His Excellency Hon. (Engr) Promise Anurika Nwadigos, Professor Edet B. Ekpenyong (International Society of Diplomats, Nigeria), and Ilan Sztulman Starosta (Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

“Our aim is to facilitate innovation, especially through Start-Ups in the nascent stage. Companies are ready to invest only if the Start-Up shows a successful few years in business, which leaves most genius hidden inside the closet. A platform like this was meant to be a celebration of those who have previously performed and gone out of their way to make the UAE one of the top propagators of the potential of humankind. We have often proven our interest in pushing those who think out of the box, and helping them attain the required resources – to help their potential meet fruition is an honor,” Sheikh Majid commented during the event.

Majestic Investments is a company based in Dubai; one of its offices opened up in Chandigarh in February, inaugurated by Sheikh Majid himself on his last visit. “The Sheikh’s passion is invigorating and contagious – the team at Majestic Investments has only managed to pull off such a grand event because they share and aspire to match his dynamism,” says Kabir, a Private Consultant of Sheikh.