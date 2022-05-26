Global IP authority & former top IAS officer Dr Pushpendra Rai joins Advisory Board of Centre for Innovation in Public Policy (CIPP)

New Delhi, May 2022: Former IAS officer Dr Pushpendra Rai, a renowned global authority on intellectual property, has joined the advisory board of the Centre for Innovation in Public Policy. CIPP is an NCR-based think-and-do policy tank whose mission is to design and build practical, new-age implementable solutions for the largest public good.

Dr Rai’s joining comes a week after the announcement of Dr Ganesh Natarajan, a renowned technology futurist, business builder and entrepreneurship mentor, coming on CIPP’s advisory board.

Dr Rai was earlier Director with the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organization, Geneva, where he headed the Intellectual Property and Economic Development Division. Between 1999 and 2015, he coordinated WIPO’s activities and studies related to intellectual property and economic development, implemented programs to assist developing countries and countries with economies in transition, made strategic use of intellectual property for development, and developed synergistic strengths with other international organizations and specialized agencies. For a couple of years he also headed the Organization’s Asia-Pacific office in Singapore.

A self-funding agency of the United Nations, with 193 member states, WIPO is the leading global forum for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation.

Before joining WIPO in 1999, Mr Rai worked for several years in policy formulation and implementation as an IAS officer in the Government of India at the union and state levels. His varied contributions in public policy and governance have included economic development, energy management, international trade and cooperation and intellectual property rights. He last served the Government of India as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Industry, in which capacity he supervised the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. He was the Secretary of the National Expert Group on IPRs; Chairman of the National Committee for Amendment of Patent Rules; Member Secretary, Foreign Investment Promotion Council; Alternate Director for India at the Asian Productivity Organization and Nodal officer for India for two disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the area of TRIPS. He represented India in various bilateral and multilateral economic and trade negotiations for several years.