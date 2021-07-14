Global Marketing Agency Launches Tik Tok Business

Global creative marketing agency, Komodo, has announced it will be launching a dedicated Tik Tok arm to the business later this year, following a series of key industry hires.

The agency, which partners brands with social influencers across the globe, aims to bring a new dimension to influencer marketing by assisting brands in the creation of engaging and unique Tik Tok campaigns.

Abi Hand has joined Komodo to head up the new division, having held a previous position as Senior Talent Manager at one of the UKs leading Tiktok agencies. Abi has a background in building and executing creative influencer strategies for global brands such as Amazon Prime and MacDonald’s and has continued to utilise her knowledge on the video platform, having helped set up and manage the UK’s first ever Tik Tok House in April 2020, which amassed over one million followers.

Founded and headed by four friends in 2017, Komodo is a 360-influencer marketing agency aiming to improve the way brands operate their social media and influencer marketing strategy through creative and engaging campaigns. Having more than tripled the size of the team over the past year, the agency is now offering their clients the opportunity to produce fresh, engaging Tik Tok campaigns.

The in-favour video-sharing platform became popular in early 2020 and has been the most downloaded app every month since. Whilst working with brands on their social media strategy, the Komodo team have found many are still getting to grips with the newest social channel and therefore require specialist industry specific agencies to help them drive engagement and results.

Joe Ellyatt, Co-Founder and Director of Talent at Komodo, said: “With extensive experience in launching successful Instagram, Facebook and YouTube campaigns, it feels like a natural move for us to broaden our expertise in line with trends to accommodate TikTok as well. Over the past few months, we have executed Tiktok only campaigns for Primark and Jack Wills and as the platform is now the fastest growing social app globally, it is going to become vital for brands to diversify their social channels and focus on Tiktok.

“Having worked with a plethora of impressive brands previously, Abi will lead the team in developing campaigns that position clients exactly where potential customers are looking. Together with our existing talent, we are confident we have a very strong team which can deliver on every aspect of influencer marketing.”.

Abi Hand had this to say of her appointment: “I’m really looking forward to helping the team navigate the ever-changing nature of social media management, specifically when it comes to bringing together creativity, strategy and diversity for Tik Tok campaigns.

“This is a new era of social media, which has a demographic that want engaging and interactive video content which champions diversity and inclusivity. Generation Z are notorious for their disdain for anything that is overly promotional or ‘salesy’, so it’s more important than ever for brands to have an authentic approach when trying to target them.

“There are no other leading agencies that can offer such a comprehensive 360 approach to influencer marketing, so this is an exciting time for me to join Komodo and build a new offering. We have already signed some incredibly exciting names to our exclusive roster, all of which are unique and diverse content creators in this space.”

The team are already building a champion roster of Tik Tok stars, having already signed the likes of Max Balegde (@maxle_baledge), Tamsin Wong (@maybetamsin), Brooke Hewer (@brookehwr), Erris Burke (@essimayy), Millie Mclay (@millieMclay )Anyang Deng (@anyang_deng), Kaela Alysha (@kaelaalysha).

Max Balegde said upon signing “I am so unbelievably excited to be partnering with Komodo to manage me exclusively as they are a fun agency that share the same stance on life as me – never do normal!”

The creative marketing agency, which boasts clients including ASOS, Tui, Playtika, Paypal, Boohoo and, has offices in London, Sydney, LA and Bangkok.