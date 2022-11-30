Global Marketing Excellence Honours Instashield with ‘Emerging Brand Of The Year’ Award.

Delhi, November 2022: Instashield, a health and wellness startup, was recently felicitated with ‘Emerging Brand of the Year’ Award by Global Marketing Excellence for its innovative technology. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai in the presence of industry elites in

various verticals such as advertising, marketing, FMCG, retail, jewellery, technology and many more. There were multiple categories such as Organizational Award, Individual Award Categories, and Award For Brand Excellence.

Hitesh M. Patel, Promoter and Director, and C.S. Jadhav, CEO of Instashield, were pleased to receive this honor for developing an exceptional tech product that uses electron technology. The technology is known for its advantages, including the ability to lessen depressive

symptoms, control sleep and mood patterns, strengthen the immune system, and enhance cognitive function, which eventually improves health. Instashield was developed by the talented and creative team and has the unique ability to completely eradicate all viruses, including the SARS COV19, with a 99.9% efficacy rate.

Hitesh M Patel, Promoter & Director, Instashield, said, “It is an honour for us to be awarded with ‘Emerging Brand of the Year’ award. We would like to evolve our technology and product and bring out more customization into it to make it even better.”

Instashield has previously been recognized with a number of honors, including the GEA 2022 Award for Most Innovative Corona Protection Device, the Icons of Asia 2022 Award for Innovative Start-up of the Year, the Atal Incubation Centre Award for Products Lift Off by Startups, the CCMB Award, and the WCDM-DRR Award.