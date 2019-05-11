Global Online Casino Industry to touch $94.4 billion by 2024

The online gambling industry is booming. More than 150 million people in America play video games regularly. With the advancement of technology available to various tools have pushed the demand for online games across the world.

The online casino industry is expected to touch $94.4 billion by 2024. The figures indicate that more and more video game players are likely to join the online slots in the next few years. There are several reasons over the rise of game lovers across the world. These games offer incentives like bonuses, free spins, and jackpot prizes.

The money aspect makes the casino game more interesting than other games. It is the main reason for the game lovers to stick to the game. They play the game anticipating a big prize from the same.

On the other hand, technology advancement has a positive impact on the online gaming industry and the online casino is not an exception. Internet penetration and smartphone are other aspects that drive the demand for online casino games. A vast majority of the people own and play games on their smartphones. Mobile gaming is the biggest market and the casino game is considered to one of the favorite games among game lovers. The mobile technology has created a big scope for online casino industry in the years to come.

India is the favorite destination and market for the gaming & gambling industry. The vast population with internet & smartphone penetration makes this a numero uno market in the globe. Students and young population in this country spend good time on the internet using their smartphones. This indicates that the youth and students from the affluent society are the target audience for the gaming industry.

The internet users in India have been looking for the best online games for real experience and to try their luck. In order to reach and experience the best games, they solely depend on the review of the games like 1XBet indian website review. They always consider the security aspect prior to signing up for an online game platform. As per the review of the game, 1xBet offers a good collection of classic and modern casino games and lets the users experience the real game with various offers and themes. There are many mobile games available in the market and many of those have higher download rates, which suggest higher user engagement.