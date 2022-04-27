Global printing ink specialist, Siegwerk announces further expansion in India

27 April 2022, India – Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications announced the commissioning of a new warehouse and colour matching center in Tauru (Near Sohna), Haryana. This move follows the recent inauguration of the specialized solvent-based blending facility in Siegwerk’s Bhiwadi site in Rajasthan. The new centre in Tauru, a facility spread across 36,000 Sft, will position Siegwerk for further growth in the northern market. The company builds on experience, innovative technology and the adoption of global best practices in ink manufacturing.

The warehouse and colour matching facility is strategically located on the KMP expressway, which will ensure faster deliveries to address north zone customers and also supports pan India customers through inter-region deliveries.

With an investment of INR 40 million (Euros 460,000), the facility boasts a warehousing capacity of 1,000 tonnes and colour matching for the north zone customers. This new matching center is equipped with an ultra-modern quality control lab in line with global standards. The facility was inaugurated by Mr. Ashish Pradhan, President, Siegwerk Asia. Within the first three months of 2022 alone, Siegwerk Group has invested close to INR 250 Mn into its Indian operations.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ramakrishna Karanth, CEO, Siegwerk India said, “This expansion is in line with our strategic growth plan to sustainably expand our footprint in India. This new expanded capacity is a welcome indicator of the company’s growing demand since the launch of our 100% safe inks. The expansion presents an ideal situation allowing us to further drive value through the industry’s supply chain. According to reports, the global packaging ink market size is forecast to reach $12.91 billion by 2025, with APAC dominating the market. Considering the population and consumer demand facets, we are betting high on the Indian market and these investments are in line with our commitment to India”.

The new colour matching center is designed to operate with all safety requirements including: a hydrant system, a smoke detection system and a water sprinkler system. The facility also boasts a CCTV surveillance system, which adds 24 x 7 hour security to the premises. The center has space to expand in the future as the business requires, with the installation of additional equipment.