Global Product Manufacturer ICL Joins St. Louis’ Conflux Co-Learning

International manufacturer becomes member of organization exclusively serving industrial leaders

(St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 29, 2022) – Leading global specialty minerals company ICL Group recently joined Conflux Co-Learning, the nation’s first co-learning space which solely serves manufacturers and distributors. The membership-based organization creates content, connections, and space so manufacturing and distribution leaders can navigate and grow in a rapidly changing industry.

ICL is an Israel-based specialty minerals company with U.S. headquarters located in St. Louis. ICL recently received a $197 million federal grant to help fund a $400 million investment in expanding its existing Carondelet production campus located in south St. Louis by 120,000-square-feet. More than 150 jobs will be added at the facility, which currently produces specialty phosphates for use by global food and industrial companies.

The expanded plant will be built in two phases, with the first opening in 2024 and the second in 2025. The plant will manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material for use in electric vehicles and energy storage. This is the first large-scale manufacturing site for LFP in the U.S.

“We are proud to now be a member of Conflux, which offers many opportunities to companies like ours,” said Bryce Tinker, Carondelet plant manager and U.S. manufacturing director for ICL Specialty Products. “Conflux is truly a growth-oriented community which supports our industry on both a local and national scale, and we look forward to reaping all the benefits that our membership will contribute to our plant’s upcoming expansion.”

Conflux Co-Learning is located at 8221 Minnesota Ave. For more information, call (314) 754-8712 or visit www.confluxcolearning.com.