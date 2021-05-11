Global Schools Foundation contributes 500 oxygen concentrators to Covid-relief in India

Global Schools Foundation(GSF) has dispatched more than 500 oxygen concentrators to India for Covid-19 affected patients, as a timely gesture to help the South Asian nation deal with the medical crisis in the country.

This life-saving equipment is in addition to the first shipment of 200 oxygen cylinders sent on an urgent basis as part of a larger consignment onboard the Indian Navy warship Airavat to aid in the transportation of medical oxygen and other supplies. The cylinders were put on board the navy warship sent as part of Operation Samudra Setu 2 to pick medical equipment from South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Global Schools Foundation reached out to Sewa International – a huge network of social initiatives across India – to tap their deep local resources and get these oxygen concentrators to the small towns and villages deep inside the huge country. Through Sewa International, the concentrators will reach locations where Covid-19 patients are in urgent need of medical help.

“We are saving lives in India by sending life-saving equipment such as Oxygen concentrators and cylinders. They can be used within hospitals or at venues of social organisations or Community Centres,” said Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of Global Schools Foundation. “It is our duty to ensure we reach this benefit to the remotest corner of India and GSF would do whatever it can to assist in Covid-relief measures.”

He further said that GSF will have constant vigil on the evolving medical landscape to ensure quicker response time when the situation arises.

GSF has been actively contributing to measures towards India’s Covid pandemic. This is the second time GSF has contributed generously to the Covid-relief work in India. Early in 2020, when the crisis first hit India, GSF contributed S$200,000 towards PM CARES – the Prime Minister’s fund which was set up to help fight against the pandemic.

India has been dealing with shortages of Oxygen tanks as the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country hard. The Indian government has been receiving help from all over the world, which includes the oxygen tanks and concentrators by GSF.

“The 500 oxygen concentrators is a timely step and an important contribution by GSF towards medical relief of Covid-19 patients in India. Sewa International is thankful to Global Schools Foundation for this equipment which will be urgently sent to the remotest parts of the country to help those in need,” said Mr. Shyam Parande, Secretary of Sewa International.

Global Schools Foundation, which runs 23 international schools under its aegis, is a big contributor to social causes. It has a large footprint in CSR activities over the years, has contributed in many ways to various public service initiatives in India.

