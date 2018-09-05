Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of e-commerce, shipping, mailing, and data, released the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index – the industry’s most comprehensive parcel shipping report along with shipping-related insights across 13 countries representing 3.7 billion people. The survey reports that parcel shipping generated USD $279 billion in revenue last year, an increase of 11 percent over 2016.

Parcel volume globally grew 17 percent last year to 74.4 billion parcels, up from 63.6 billion in 2016. This was in the 17-28 percent growth projection range given in last year’s Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index. On average, there were 22 parcels shipped per person globally, and 2,300 parcels shipped every second.

China once again reported the largest parcel volume growth at 28 percent year-over-year (YOY). India followed China with a year-on-year growth at 15%. Parcel volume in India grew at the slowest pace in the past five years as customers placed fewer online orders in response to demonetization and implementation of GST.

“Globally, e-commerce continues to drive growth in all regions. Global e-commerce giants continue to raise the bar, resetting consumer expectations when it comes to shipping. As retailers and marketplaces race to keep up with increasing consumer expectations, carriers must create efficient, seamless services that deliver in a world of ‘fast and free’ e-commerce shipping.” said Lila Snyder, President, Commerce Services at Pitney Bowes

The Index expects global shipping volume to surpass 100 billion parcels in 2020 in aggregate across the 13 countries reviewed: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States.