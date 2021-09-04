Global Teacher Prize Winner Ranjitsinh Disale along with Teach For India and Firki Online to lead Teachers Day celebrations

Teach For India in association with Firki (Teach For India Online) is organizing a special two-day virtual event on the occasion of Teachers Day. Celebrated in honour of the second president of India and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan lived his life with the motto – teaching is the noblest profession and the rest doesn’t matter. The Teachers Day 2021 celebration features a range of virtual engagement activities commemorating the contribution of the teachers who’ve enlightened us with wisdom and taught us empathy, humility, and the importance of education.

The two-day mega virtual event features –

Ranjitsinh Disale, Global Teacher Prize Winner 2020

A special message on the special occasion of teachers day.

Time – 9:00 am, 4th September

Where – Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

To remember those who have inspired us #MyFavouriteTeacher

Join us on Twitter for a conversation remembering our childhood role models, the teachers that have inspired us.

Time – 11:00 am, 4th September

Where – Twitter Spaces

Reimagined role of a teacher

Listen to diverse perspectives on the reimagined role of a teacher

Time – 12:00 pm, 4th September

4th September Where – Twitter

Video Tribute to teachers

Share your gratitude for your favourite teacher, tag @TeachForIndia and @firkiportal and get featured on our official social media handles

Where – Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (Firki)

Join us in celebrating teachers, their contributions and their impact.

Date – 4th and 5th September 2021

Location – Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (Firki)