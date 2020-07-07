Global University Systems (GUS) certified as ‘Great Place to Work®’ in India

New Delhi, 3rd July 2020: With over a year of setting foot in India, Global University Systems (GUS)—an international network of higher-education institutions—has been ranked amongst India’s top 50 ‘Great Place to Work.’ This certification has been awarded in the ‘Great mid-size workplaces to work for in India. GUS’s global network spans Pearl Academy and the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) in India and reputed universities overseas with 75,000 students in its ambit.

The organization has been recognized for its unique efforts towards driving an environment of growth, engagement and work-life balance within the organization and has been awarded in this certification, by the Great Place to Work Institute, a global authority on recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. in the category ‘Great mid-size workplaces to work for in India’

“This milestone is a proud moment for the GUS family,” said Mr. Sharad Mehra, CEO- Asia Pacific, Global University Systems, “We have a culture of innovation, trust, equality, and inclusion. At GUS, we consider our employees our greatest strength, and no opinion or voice goes unheard. This is a big motivation that their hard work, sustained efforts, and talent has been recognized on a global platform. We believe that great workplaces just don’t happen; it takes time and effort to build and sustain a high-trust and high-performance culture. At Global University Systems, we believe in creating a work environment that is conducive for team members to perform their best and provides ample time for personal and professional growth.”

Over the years, Global University Systems has strengthened its position as an organization that encourages its employees to focus on their priorities, fostering a culture of strategic and innovative thinking. This has helped Global University Systems attract and retain world-class talent.

Mr. Sharad Mehra, CEO- Asia Pacific, Global University Systems, “This award is testimony to the company’s inclusive culture and value system that respects every team member and encourages them to articulate their views without hesitation. We are constantly empowering colleagues in ways that inculcate a spirit of ownership and camaraderie in advancing our mission. We hope that we will continue to raise the standard and surpass our benchmarks in the years to come”.

Every year, Great Place to Work Institute collaborates with more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries for assessment that are characterized by great leadership and consistent employee experience. The assessment involves a stringent culture audit and an anonymous employee survey based on the proprietary ‘Trust Index’ model developed by the Great Place to Work® Institute.