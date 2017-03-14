Dr. S S N Raju Indukoori, a versatile academician of international repute, has joined Eastern India’s premier management education institute, Globsyn Business School as Dean. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has been associated with renowned national and international institutions. Dr. Raju Indukoori with his rich academic background will bring more laurels to the institution in the future. His expertise in the domain of finance and banking will have an important impact on the future curriculum structure of the B-School. His expertise in curriculum design with contemporary focus has received critical acclaim from the education fraternity.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Bikram Dasgupta, Founder and Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group said, “I am happy to inform that Dr. S S N Raju Indukoori has taken over as Dean, Globsyn Business School. Dr. Raju Indukoori joins our premier B-School from a very rich academic and administrative experience in managing and developing institutions of repute. Globsyn conducted a national search for the position of Dean and has appointed Dr. Raju Indukoori. We look forward to him taking Globsyn to higher strides in the coming years.”

It is a prestigious moment for Globsyn School to have an experienced administrator and academician like Dr. Raju Indukoori as its Dean. The students of this premier B-School, under his able mentorship will be able to become path-breaking managers and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

Dr. S S N Raju Indukoori remarked, “I am extremely privileged to be associated with Globsyn Business School, since it matches my aspirations to take educational institutions to the next level. This top ranked premier B-School has been strengthening its faculty and academic delivery through innovation, research and technology with strong corporate connections. Hence, students get an opportunity to have rich practical learning and craft an ambitious corporate career of their choice. Apart from the areas of placement and research-driven SIP, it will also be my priority to enhance quality of teaching and evaluation through robust academic delivery system. I am looking forward to elevate the faculty strength through FDPs and promote research through publication and corporate consultancy.”

About Dr. S S N Raju Indukoori

An alumnus of Andhra University, Dr. Indukoori has been associated with renowned academic institutions in India, UAE and Indonesia. Dr. Indukoori, having a seamless presence in both industry and academia, has been able to act as a link between the two through active industry visits, corporate training and consultancy programs. He has also authored 21 papers, which have been published in renowned journals, conference proceedings and derivative books. His expertise as a consultant has benefitted several prestigious national organisations in sectors like Information and Technology, Banking, Finance, Power and many more.

He has done his PhD. in Finance from Magadh University and his MPhil. from Madurai Kamaraj University. With certifications in NCFM, BCFM and NISM on various financial verticals to his credit, he has presented 24 papers in national and international conferences. He has successfully organized international conferences and has also been invited for Faculty Exchange Program abroad. He has received several accolades and awards throughout his career. He is the proud recipient of ‘Outstanding Research Award’ from IBFR, USA for his research paper titled ‘Corporate Chit Fund – An Alternative Short-Term Funding for MSMEs’ and ‘Best in Session’ award at the same conference.

About Globsyn Business School

With Globsyn’s background of Continuous Innovation in Education, today Globsyn Business School (GBS) has uniquely positioned itself as India’s only ‘Corporate B-School’, drawing from the strength and diversity of the fast-evolving global corporate world. The new economy background of the school, with its AICTE approval, makes it one of the most forward thinking institutions in India today. With an edifice built on Innovation, Research and Technology, coupled with its philosophy of learning ‘Beyond Education’, Globsyn is well on its path to create a globally networked, corporate savvy, research-driven management education system which moves beyond traditional forms of management knowledge dissemination to a research-based delivery framework to create ‘Industry Relevant Managers’ – an agile group of professionals equipped to operate in today’s technology-driven business environment.

Globsyn Business School has received many accolades from the education fraternity from time to time and has been ranked among the Top 5 B-Schools in Eastern India along with IIM-Calcutta, XLRI-Jamshedpur, XIM-Bhubaneswar and IIT-Kharagpur (VGSM) as per Business India’s Best B-Schools Survey 2016.

For more details visit: http://www.globsyn.edu.in