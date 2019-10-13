Globus Infocom caught Government attention at the India International Security Expo

Globus Infocom a “Make in India Brand” and one of the most innovatory organisations that provide advance technology solution participated in Security Expo which held on 3th to 5th October, 2019 in New Delhi. Globus Infocom displayed surveillance solutions at the stall had range of solutions like Bodyworn Cameras, Mobile Surveillance & Surveillance cameras with advance technology of facial recognition & AI ready to cater to the intrinsic surveillance requirement of different categories.

At the event, Our Honourable Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh have visited the Globus Infocom display stall , where they introduced him with the latest range of surveillance solutions comprising of Facial recognition & AI enabled surveillance cameras.

Also Shri Nityanand Rai, Honorable minister of state, Home affairs visited at Globus stall, he was introduced to our comprehensive range of security & surveillance solutions, he appreciated the technology solutions that Globus has to offers. High end Technological innovations in different fields were recognized and admired by the minister of Home Affairs.

Expressing her views, Ms. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Limited said, “We are honoured to have hosted Mr. Rajnath Singh at the India International Security Expo, today. I am delighted for his gracious presence at the Globus Infocom display and asked about the surveillance products that we manufacture. I am really obliged and honoured to display my products and services at the Expo which will give the technological experience with wide range of facial recognition and AI enabled surveillance cameras”.

Security Expo is the platform for strong offering tremendous opportunities for forging partnerships for joint venture, B2B , Showcase of capabilities, product and service in defence and home land security by India and as well as foreign companies and much more.