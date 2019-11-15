Globus Infocom launches Digital Podium – All-in-One Presentation Device

New Delhi: Globus Infocom is a “Make in India” brand which is one of the most reliable firms offering extremely advanced technological solutions. The brand launches their all in one presentation device – Digital Podium.

Globus digital podium streamlines communication, collaboration, and productivity by integrating constructive tools into a single presentation platform. It is a quality combination of competitive prices, smart features, and contemporary design.

Power-packed with the ultra-modern features, it helps to keep the technology organized and on hand. It is equipped with an on/off button tool to optimize the presentation while the presenters invest their attention in the audience without meddling with multiple presentation devices. The device is available in several models to fulfill the needs of the industry.

Digital Podium is the perfect addition to your classroom/ Meeting /Training room. It inspires and transforms the monotonous root learning teaching into a vivid, interesting & interactive learning experience.

USP’S Of the Digital Podium:

All in one presentation tool with a spectacular & world-class look

Indigenous Design, Freestanding, Rugged Body & Highly durable

Caster wheels with lock facility for ease of movement & safety.

Front Acrylic sheet customizable as per the user’s logo.

Finger & Stylus touch panel for smooth & precise input experience

3 different ways to restrict unauthorized access – RFID, Keys & Passcode locks.

Annotation software with features to annotate, write, erase, draw, print, save, etc.

A top slider shutter to lock the panel/screen

Includes Gooseneck, Handheld/ Collar wireless Microphone set