Globus Infocom participated in 3rd Young Superintendents of Police Conference

Globus Infocom, one of the most trusted names in the industry offering state of the art advanced technology solutions is participated in the second edition of the National level Police Expo in Gurugram, Haryana held on 5th and 6th March 2020. 3rd Young Superintendents of police conference is also coinciding with Police expo, which is jointly organized by the Bureau of police research & development, ministry of home affairs government of India & Haryana Police.

The Premium Partner of the event, Globus Infocom displayed an impressive and enormous stall space showcasing its best advance technological solutions curated for Security and Surveillance, Education technology, Digital Signage, and Display industry.

In this esteemed expo & conference, Globus Infocom brought together to display the latest technological offerings for High end Surveillance, Communication, Conference, Training & Display solutions with best in class technology & features.

The latest range of AI-enabled cameras with face recognition exhibited with features giving an edge over the modern age surveillance concern that are specifically design to provide all round security solution. One can also witness the Body worn camera & comprehensive Mobile surveillance solution on the booth which are highly effective in Police & security establishments.

Some of the most sought after and meaningful solutions displayed by Globus Infocom were cloud platform based Virtual Classroom Solution designed for online learning & training, Digital board for blended learning experience , Interactive Flat Panel Displays, Digital Podiums and signage solutions like Digital Touch Table & Data wall meant to enhance the modus operandi of different departments of Police, Paramilitary, and different establishments.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kiran Dham, CEO Globus Infocom said, “Here at the Police expo, we are displaying our range of high-end technology solutions and I am fortunate to be part of this expo as the platinum partner. Being a pioneer in the technology space and make in India brand for over two decades, we are very confident that this exhibition will help us to take our business ahead and strengthen our presence in the industry further more .”