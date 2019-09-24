Globus Infocom participated in InfoComm India 2019 Expo

Globus Infocom, a Make in India brand & one of the most innovatory organization that provides advanced technological solutions participated in InfoComm 2019 Exhibition held from 18th to 20th September 2019 in Mumbai. Globus Infocom also introduced it’s newest product offerings at InfoComm 2019 on the biggest display.

InfoComm India is a dedicated exhibition platform for exceptional technological solutions, Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Integrated Experience Solutions in India. Exhibitors & manufacturers from over 20 countries choose InfoComm India as the place to showcase their game changing products & services to thousands of local & international visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom said, “We have been an integral part of InfoComm for past several years and this year we are as much delighted as always. We are committed as a responsible citizen to contribute our best to fulfill our objective. Being pioneers in the Education-Technology space and a Make in India brand for over two decades, we are confident that this summit will help us take our business a step ahead.”

Globus Infocom showcased it’s best of the advanced technological solutions this year curated for Education technology, Digital Displays, Digital Signages & Surveillance with an impressive and enormous stall space of 272 sqm, making it one of the biggest exhibitors among all.

Adding to the huge range of products & solutions, visitors got the hands-on experience of some of the newest solutions designed to elevate the learning experience such as 3D Science Lab, Digital Language Lab, Virtual Classroom solution along with content software for preschool, K-12 & Higher Ed classes. Along with this, the visitors also witnessed some of the major technological offering in the conferencing industry from Globus Infocom. Their latest range of quality AV solutions are designed as per the modern industrial requirement designed to optimize the business operations and enhance productivity.

Into the software domain, Globus also displayed Digital Token system designed to streamline operations for Banks, Hospitals, Railway Stations, Metro stations & Large organizations.