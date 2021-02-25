Glozztek, A startup company, started providing one step solution to all luxury and premium car’s of automotive companies

In India, which leads the world in so many distinct fields, options for creative studios are not adequate, particularly in the automotive detailing sector, where cars are pampered with customised solutions for detailing and protection of luxury and supercars. To fill this gap, Glozztek, a Bengaluru-based EV startup has launched a state-of-the-art vehicle signature luxury and supercar detailing service and paint protection centre in the heart of the city. The products used by the company are unique alongside and their studio experience.

This unique one-stop solution centre will provide supercar enhanced detailing services best suited for all luxury and premium cars of the well-known automotive companies. Currently operating from Bengaluru, the company will be expanding in other cities soon. The centre operates out of a dust free sterile environment to ensure that no contaminants will ruin the finish of your car. It brings together world-class services that include paint protection, detailing, and ceramic coating technology to India, all under one luxurious roof. Customer relationship and satisfaction are what the company thrives for. Company’s trained technicians have decades of experience between them, working on 100’s of supercars and luxury cars.

It provides solutions to vehicles in different forms such as Ceramic coating, under which a chemical polymer is applied to a vehicle’s paint, protecting it from sun and abrasion damage, and to preserve the glossy new-car look; enhancement detail, under which vehicles’ paint will be restored and exterior to a factory-like condition.

This is done through a 10-step process, which includes steps such as a pre-detail wash, decontamination, sanding of the paint to smooth it out and remove any imperfections and polishing. Under this treatment, the engine bay, wheels, and undercarriage also receive similar treatment. It is a unique service that offers high levels of gloss and protection and Glozztek offers a wide range of ceramic coating services.

Under this drive, Glozztek will provide a thin layer of thermoplastic urethane film (Paint Protection Film) that will be heat-wrapped onto a car or bike’s surface providing a layer of protection against scratches and scrapes that occur in everyday driving situations, and will also protect the paint from swirl marks, water damage, and bird droppings. The PPF film is based on ground-breaking covalent nanotechnology that features extreme transparency for exceptional durability and resilience, crazy hydrophobic and miraculous self-healing.

Glozztek is created by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, and will be the premium location in Bangalore for bespoke and made-to-order solutions for both cars and motorcycles. Their expertise raises the bar to provide vehicles with a destination that guarantees the highest quality standards that every vehicle in the luxury and premium segment deserves. Glozztek provides a range of solutions that keeps leather seats feeling soft and supple, making for a more comfortable and relaxing ride. This is done in addition to full antibacterial treatment for the entire interior of the vehicle.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to announce India’s first premier vehicle detailing and paint protection centre offering a wide range of services on luxury and supercars such as PPF, ceramic coating, extensive detailing etc. Our goal is to be India’s largest detailing network and offer customers an opulent studio experience at par with the studios abroad” said Shreyas MB, Founder of Glozztek.