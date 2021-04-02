Glozztek to provide detailing services to luxury and supercars makers of Indian automotive industry

Choices for artistic detailing services are insufficient in India, which leads the world in so many different fields, especially in the automotive detailing sector, where cars are pampered with customised solutions for detailing and protection of luxury and supercars. To provide this specialised service, Glozztek, a Bengaluru-based startup has recently started a state-of-the-art luxury and supercar detailing studio in the heart of Bengaluru. The company already initiated talks with luxury carmakers and dealers of such cars for long term partnership to provide their expertise services.

With an initial investment of around 3.5 crores, Glozztek started the first of its kind distinctive one-stop detailing studio best suited to all luxury and supercar makers of the Indian automotive industry. The company is expecting to achieve around 9 crores at the end of first financial year. The company use self-healing technology certified by SGD standards and catered to accommodate all kinds of cars in this segment in a dust-free and sterile environment.

“Our product is most technically advanced and we plan to invest a huge amount of time and money for developing superior products in near future. Our goal is to be India’s largest detailing network, expand to major cities of India and take this unique service to a larger scale of audience” said Shreyas MB, Founder of Glozztek.

ABOUT GLOZZTEK

Glozztek is India’s most premier vehicle particularization and paint protection centre giving a good vary of services on luxury and supercars like PPF, ceramic coating, intensive particularization, etc. presently situated in Bengaluru and in operation from an expensive studio right within the hub. it had been supported by AN automotive enthusiast with a specialization in applied science. His information and entrepreneurial aspirations to bring the best quality within the automotive particularization area in an Asian country can be at par with the international standards. Glozztek began its journey towards being the dominant force within the luxury particularization and protection market in Asian countries. This makes it distinctive whereby the corporate not solely understand the technology and its applications, however additionally the effectiveness of its merchandise in real-world things. Glozztek aims to become AN internationally recognized name within the particularization world, in conjunction with the likes of Absolute particularization, Topaz particularization and a bit of Glass.