Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad (IMT) has been admitted to the membership of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a non-profit organization of 220 leading business schools from around the world that are actively committed to advancing the art and science of admissions.

GMAC membership is by invitation only and at the discretion of the Council’s Board of Directors. Members of the Council form a network of schools that are committed to maintaining and enhancing the quality of management education and are open to the exchange of ideas and best practices to serve the collective interests of management education worldwide. Invited schools are required to complete a rigorous application process that addresses the school’s sustained commitments to supporting the GMAC mission: ‘Providing quality graduate management education, fair and ethical treatment of candidates and students, and serving the graduate management education community’.

“IMT’s membership in the Council is important for many reasons, perhaps principally for the significant contributions their programs make to graduate management education,” said Sangeet Chowfla, President and CEO of GMAC. “We are pleased to welcome this institution into our membership and look forward to exchanging ideas and best practices to help ensure that talent never goes undiscovered.”

Commenting on the announcement, Director – IMT Ghaziabad Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay said, “We at IMT are very excited about the GMAC membership. To me, it is one of the important partnerships that will go a long way in reassuring our commitment to the quality management education in the APAC region. GMAC is a very valued partner to us, and I am sure that the membership will have a positive impact on strengthening our core values of innovation, execution and social responsibility while ensuring global reach.”

IMT Ghaziabad has pledged to sharing class profile and graduation data to assist in the Council’s effort to identify the size and changing demands of graduate management education and thus adding value to the membership.

The Graduate Management Admission Council was created in 1953 to address the issue of admissions standardization. Nine leading business schools joined together for purposes of creating an admissions assessment, which is known today as the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). Over the years and with collaboration from its expanding membership base, the Council has established itself as a provider of world-class industry research and insights and a successful and respected global professional event organizer for the graduate management education community.

Membership in the Council is school-based and is open to institutions that maintain a selective admissions process and offer a master’s program in business administration or management subjects or equivalent. In order to support the mission of the Council, member schools are expected to use, and ideally prefer, the GMAT exam or other GMAC assessment as a part of their admissions and enrollment processes for their graduate management programs. As a member of GMAC, Institute Of Management Technology will participate in Council governance including voting on Board elections and other matters that may come before the Council.