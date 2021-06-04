Go Biodegradable to fight against bad air quality and pollutants at your home

On this World Environment Day, it is crucial to pay attention to the fact that India is home to almost the 15 of most polluted cities in the world. Studies indicate that nearly 700 million people are exposed to unhealthy air and while the pandemic is going around the air is even more harmful and unhealthy. Even indoors the air quality is getting worse. According to research by the Environmental Protection Agency, we spend around 90% of our time indoors, which means that 90% of the air we breathe is indoor air which is not healthy, and making healthy indoor air quality should be our priority.

Bad air quality and non-biodegradable things are the biggest threats to the environment and affect everyone: humans, animals, cities, forests, aquatic ecosystems. Reducing pollutants and improving air quality by going biodegradable is the only solution for a better future for humans, animals, and as well as for the environment.

The first step towards a better environment we all can take is cleaning air quality at home by using eco-friendly and biodegradable things.

So, here is this list of India’s Top 5 biodegradable solutions that can definitely help to make the air quality better hence, protects the environment and lives:

Curol+: It is a liquid-based biodegradable anti-pollution product that aims to ‘CURE ALL’ dust and air pollution-related problems. Curol+ is a game-changer in reducing the airborne particles & PM levels in both inside & outside environments. It has 3 different product variants for reducing the indoor and outdoor PM levels viz. It transforms the floor into a giant air filter and works on diminishing dust levels. It works on enhancing the indoor and outdoor air quality and also cleanses and refreshes the breathing environment at home. It is a patented product, approved by FSSAI, tested and proven solution for treating bad air quality and enhancing the air quality. The effectiveness of a minimum of 65% is guaranteed in just 7 days of usage.

Wolf Airmask: An ion-based COVID-19 product that lets you breathe fear-free. The Wolf Airmask is the only device in the world that can produce 100% negative ions efficiently to an area of 1000 sq. ft. and 10,000 cu. ft and produces no positive ions or ozone that is harmful in nature. The Wolf Airmask is also the only device tested against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The device has been tested and approved by RGCB (Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology), ICMR’s top-rated technology center under the Central Government. RGCB has certified the device to be capable of neutralizing the COVID-19 viral load in the air and surfaces by 99.9%. The gadget has been successfully tested against other viruses and Bacteriophage MS2 as well.

The Wolf Airmask can discharge up to 100 trillion negative ions per cm3/second which bind with the surface protein/spike protein of coronavirus or any other harmful virus and microbes present in the air and neutralize it. This plug-and-play gadget uses 40W power consumption and requires no maintenance for 70,000 hours (Approx. 8 Years). The product comes in 3 variants where every single piece covers 250sq. ft, 500 sq. ft & 1000 sq.

Oxypure Natural Air Purifying Bag: ‘Oxypure Natural Air Purifying Bag’ is the easiest, eco-friendly & economical way to maintain a dry, fresh, and odor-free home. It removes the Odor, Harmful Pollutants from the air, and Toxic gases and effectively absorbs excess moisture. It Molds and Mildews viruses, bacteria, and odor present in your living spaces, washrooms, cars, refrigerators, shoes, etc. It is a natural air purifier and does not rely on any external forces to work. The outside fabric is also 100% natural and the inside ingredients are power-packed with multilayered filtration technology.

Salt Lamps: Himalayan salt lamps have risen in popularity in recent years. They’re a nice and aesthetic addition to your home decor and packed with benefits. The lamps naturally ionize the space they’re in. They are said to clean and improve air quality, improve serotonin levels, and help you get a good night’s sleep. A salt lamp is a good natural air purifier. Salt crystal products help to reduce airborne pollutants, irritants, pathogens, and allergens by pulling water vapor out of the air.

House Plants: An oft-cited NASA Clean Air Study from 1989 found that some indoor plants can reduce indoor air pollutants, including formaldehyde. Heart Leaf philodendron plants remove many air-born toxins such as formaldehyde from the air. Snake plant is a versatile houseplant and very effective with a sword-like foliage design and it’s considered a top air purifier plant for an indoor environment. There are many other plants that contribute to healthy air in our surroundings.