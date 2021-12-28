Go black & white this New Year with Fanzart fans

Bengaluru, December 28, 2021: This New Year, luxury fan manufacturer Fanzart, launched a new range of fannamed ‘Penguin ‘adding glitter to the New Year.’
Mr. Tarun Lala, Director& Founder, Fanzart said “We have launched Penguin, the ultra-trendy fan is a New Year collection of fan that’s appends our existing novel collections. We wanted to offer our customers tote up their décor with a stylish and feature rich fans.”
‘Penguin’-The Ultra -Trendy fan
Inspired by the colours of the ‘Penguin’, fan is constituted with a contrasting combination of Nickel Black Housing & White blades. With its stunning looks, this undoubtedly brings out a style statement to the interiors and it will become the centre piece in your living room.
FEATURES
Colour: Nickel Black
Blade: Special Wood, White 5 nos
Sweep: 1220 mm / 48 in
Motor Spec: 153 x 20 mm AC
Fan Height: 540 mm / 21.2 in
Airflow: 6180 CFM
Wall Control Needed
Remote Control Can Be Integrated
MRP- 17,990/-