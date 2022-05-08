Go Fashion India Limited reports revenue growth of 60% Y-o-Y for FY22

Chennai, 8th May 2022 – Go Fashion (India) Limited, one of the leading women’s bottom-wear brand in India engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of women’s bottom-wear products under the brand, ‘Go Colors’ announced its Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2022.

EBO, LFS, Online stores and MBO contributed 74.3%, 17.6%, 2.6% and 5.5% respectively towards the total sales for Q4FY22.

They expanded their EBO by adding 27 stores in Q4FY22, increasing the total EBO store in FY22 to 54. With this addition, they now have 503 Total EBO stores across India.

Volume Growth of Q4 FY22 stood at 11% Y-o-Y

Volume Growth for FY22 stood at 34% Y-o-Y

Commenting on the Result, Mr. Gautam Saraogi, CEO, Go Fashion (India) Limited said,

“Our Company has shown great resilience in FY22, and we have come out stronger than ever before. Even during the last quarter, despite facing CoVID related lockdowns in January, our revenues grew by 29% Y-o-Y led by high volume growth. For the quarter gone by, our volumes have increased by 11%. We have strengthened our portfolio by continually adding new products across all bottom wear categories.

With increased cost efficiencies, EBITDA and Profit after Tax have increased by 53% & 73% respectively to Rs. 38 crores and Rs. 12 crores for the quarter. Our SSSG is 17% for the quarter and 31% for the second half of the year.

During FY22, the Company has added 54 EBO stores and we crossed the 500th store milestone during the last quarter. Keeping in line with our growth strategy to open more doors closer to the consumer, the company is pushing ahead with expansion. We continue to invest expanding our store foot-print across geographies by adding around 120-130 new stores every year. We are also looking at omnichannel engagements for a seamless consumer experience, building on a technology-driven growth strategy to reach consumers across all cities.

We continue to invest in brand-building initiatives which will help us to gain visibility and also to focus and grow our online sales channels to benefit from evolving customer trends in our market. We propose to make investments in digital channels for our customers and have a dedicated team for our e-commerce operations.

We look forward to continuing our innovative and creative approach and launch more bottom wear styles while providing more brand destinations for our consumers which will help us grow and gain market share in the coming years.”