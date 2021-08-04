Go first augments operations to the gulf with the Introduction of direct flights between india and qatar

Strengthening its presence in the Gulf, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today announced the commencement of direct flights between Mumbai, Kochi, Kannur in India and Doha in Qatar under the Air Bubble agreement between the two countries, effective August 5, 2021. Doha is GO FIRST’s first destination in the State of Qatar and the sixth in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

GO FIRST will operate direct flights four times a week between Mumbai and Doha while passengers can avail flights twice a week on Kochi – Doha – Kochi and Kannur – Doha – Kannur route. To mark the introduction of services to Qatar, GO FIRST is offering inaugural return fares starting at INR 26666 on Mumbai – Doha – Mumbai, INR 37118 on Kochi – Doha – Kochi and INR 32332 on Kannur – Doha – Kannur routes respectively. The flight schedule has been planned to offer passengers convenient options and a seamless travel experience.

Speaking on the development Mr. Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said: “With the introduction of flights to and from Doha, GO FIRST further consolidates its position in the Gulf. I believe that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our growth plans. Qatar and India have always shared a special bond that is built on friendship, business and diplomacy. I believe, GO FIRST’s new flights to Doha will fulfill the aspirations of job seekers as well as business travelers to leverage Qatar’s burgeoning economy.”

Qatar is one of the popular destinations for Indians travelling for leisure and business. Doha also offers job market in industries such as natural gas, banking and real estate.

GO FIRST will leverage the cargo capacity available on its flights between the India – Qatar sector. GO FIRST is pleased to have successfully operated international charter flights between India and Qatar.

GO FIRST, known for its customer service and efficiency, will offer an array of products and services to passengers for comfortable and seamless travel.

The flight schedule is as follows: