Go first inks partnership with cordelia cruises to launch an experiential holiday platform – fly cruise

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today announced that it has partnered with Cordelia Cruises, India’s premium cruise liner, to launch FLY CRUISE – a FLIGHT + CRUISE experiential bundle to mark the beginning of a new chapter of travel in India. It will allow travellers flexibility in terms of cancellations and rescheduling in these uncertain times of COVID-19.

Under the arrangement, Cordelia Cruises will provide exclusive offers for GO FIRST customers. It will offer an additional 5% discount on cruise bookings over and above their existing offers such as kids sail free, room upgrade, onboard credits, and book now pay later to name a few.

FLY CRUISE is a travel product launched in India by GO FIRST in partnership with Cordelia Cruises. Travellers can book a GO FIRST flight and fly from anywhere in India to board the cruise at either Mumbai, Goa, Kochi or Chennai. FLY CRUISE is a one-stop solution and allows agents and customers to book flights along with the cruise.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said, “We are very excited to partner with Cordelia Cruises and we believe that it offers a unique product that will revolutionize the way people in India plan their holidays. FLY CRUISE is the platform for travellers across the country to plan their holidays and enjoy flexibility and convenience with free cancellations and rescheduling for flights and cruise holidays. we are confident that it will greatly help the industry recover from the pandemic.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Vijay Kesavan, Director – Sales & Marketing, Cordelia Cruises, said, “Collaboration is key and we, at Cordelia Cruises, are thoroughly optimistic about our partnership with Go First. With our guests always at the helm and in our hearts, we, at Cordelia Cruises, are committed to making their experience not only memorable but also effortless. By joining hands with Go First, we are bringing yet another unique and valuable offering to all those who will sail with us. Our programmes are nimble and in sync with demands from the market.This is certainly the beginning of a bright, new dawn in India’s travel sector.”

The pandemic has disrupted travel and customers now look for flexibility for their travel plans. FLY CRUISE is the answer to all those who are planning holidays. Customers can also avail of several offers for bookings till August 31, 2021 through www.flygofirst.com