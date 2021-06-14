GO FIRST inks partnership with DreamFolks, introduces Departure Lounge service

Mumbai, June 14, 2021: GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) has partnered with DreamFolks, the tech-driven global airport service provider, to offer Departure Lounge service across select airports in India. With this, GO FIRST aims at making flygofirst.com a one-stop shop for value-added services for its customers.

Lounge services are available across 30 domestic terminals and 12 international terminals. The amenities available in Departure Lounge services include food & beverages, entertainment, free Wi-Fi, business centre facilities etc. Customers can book lounge access during flight booking or post-booking through GO FIRST’s website (www.flygofirst.com) and mobile app.

GO FIRST is known for its customer centricity and has always believed in customizing products and services to suit the needs of its customers. This initiative is part of the airline’s ambition of creating a robust ancillary products portfolio that will offer customers an array of add-on services to choose from. An exclusive Lounge service for customers is a unique offering wherein customers can comfortably spend the pre-boarding time in a relaxed environment.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said, “Customer delight has always been of paramount importance to us. With the introduction of Departure Lounge, we intend to create a service that provides optimum comfort while facilitating productivity for business travellers. We are confident that our well-differentiated product and exceptional focus on service, together with greater comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity will find strong resonance with passengers.”

‘DreamFolks is delighted to partner with Go First, one of the largest airlines in India with customer centric approach akin to its own. We have been a pioneer of airport services in India and endeavor to provide a seamless travel experience prioritizing Excellence Above All to all traveller’s through our alliances across industries. Our customized solutions integrated with GoFirst will provide an exemplary end to end airport experience to GO FIRST flyers’ says Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Founder and MD of DreamFolks.

The services are not just restricted to Tier I cities but also covers many Tier II and III cities. This underlines GO FIRST’s motto of “You Come First” and the inclusive nature of its customer-centricity.

For further details, customers can visit https://www.flygofirst.com/goxtras/lounge/

About GO FIRST:

Founded as GoAir, GO FIRST, which was recently rebranded from GO AIR, is the aviation foray of the Wadia Group, which is one of the oldest conglomerates in India that comprises brands including 150-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Limited., 67-year-old National Peroxide Limited, a [five-year-old Wadia Realty Private Limited]