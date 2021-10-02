GO FIRST Introduces Special Packages For Expo 2020 Dubai

Hyderabad: GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) announced the introduction of special packages in association with TripFactory for customers visiting EXPO 2020, one of the largest global events which got underway in Dubai today.

Customers can choose from two attractive packages – the GoHoliday package and Flight + Hotel Package. The GoHoliday package includes return tickets (Sharjah), accommodation with breakfast, Expo 2020 one day entry pass, half-day city tour, dhow cruise with dinner and will also include UAE entry tourist VISA and travel insurance. This package comes at an price of INR 51,999/- per person, while the Flight + Hotel package starts at INR 22,399/- per person and will include return air tickets (Sharjah) and three star hotel accommodation for three night and four days.

The GoHoliday and Flight + Hotel packages are available from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said, “EXPO 2020 is perhaps the largest show in the world. It brings together the greatest minds from across the world and allows viewers to witness the brilliance of human achievement. We want our customers who are planning to visit this incredible event to have a great travel experience through special packages for this event. At GO FIRST, we always look to provide exemplary services to our customers and try to create curated offers and packages for every occasion and this package is a testimonial to our customer-centricity.”

GO FIRST currently operate direct flights from Kannur and Kochi to Dubai as well as from Mumbai, Kochi and Kannur to Sharjah.

GO FIRST’s endeavour has been to create exceptional experience for its consumers through innovation and continues to introduce offers that cater to the diverse consumer base.