Go-Forth Residential & Commercial Manager Graduates from NCPMA Premier Technician Program

Brad Orr, a tenured Account Manager at locally-owned Go-Forth Pest Control, recently graduated from the NC Pest Management Association’s Premier Technician Program. The NCPMA Premier Technician Program is an 18-month, intensive, hands-on training program designed to recognize and grow pest management technicians who strive to be experts in the industry.

The North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) is a nonprofit, professional association dedicated to representing pest management professionals across North Carolina. For over 70 years, the North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) has served the state’s pest management industry, providing the public with the most up-to-date pest management information and education. Founded in 1952, NCPMA works to educate pest professionals statewide, represent and promote the pest management industry. NCPMA comprises more than 280 member companies representing more than 3,000 cardholding members and Go-Forth Pest Control is one of them.

This Premier Technician program was an opportunity for Orr and other vested pest control industry employees to come together and learn, discuss, and trade information to deepen their technical understanding of their trade and become leaders within their companies and the industry.

The NCPMA Premier Technician Program was launched in the Fall of 2021 and Orr is one of its earliest students. Orr has been working at Go-Forth Pest Control for 7 years.

When asked what course stood out most to him he simply stated, “I would say all of them stood out. Lots of good information and guest speakers.” Orr later gave appreciation to Go-Forth and the CEO for supporting and investing in his career in the pest industry.

When asked, Go-Forth Pest Control CEO Chase Hazelwood gave his feelings about Orr’s graduation. “The new Premier Technician Program is the perfect way for our team members to advance their careers to a new level. And, having our own Brad Orr as one of the very first graduates of the program aligns well with our company’s support of our employees in their efforts to become the most skilled technicians providing the highest level of service available in the industry today!”

Hazelwood added, “We are extremely proud of Brad and his commitment to growing his skills and knowledge while meanwhile continuing to be a leader at Go-Forth Pest Control.”

Orr says he decided to participate in this program to further his knowledge and education in the pest industry. When asking Orr what knowledge he gained from completing the course he mentioned that he learned a couple things in each course that he did not know before showing up to this class. He took courses on subjects based on ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, flying insects, occasional invaders/stored product pests, rodents, WDIR accreditation and wood destroying organisms.

At the end of speaking with Orr, he left advice to any Go-Forth employee or career-driven individual that may be interested in the program in the near future saying, “The NCPMA Premier Technician Program is definitely worth taking if you are trying to further your career in the pest control industry.”