Go Green is the new trend in the Power Industry: Aashim Ahuja, Perfect Generators

In recent years, the issue of air pollution has garnered significant attention in India, particularly in densely populated regions like Delhi and its surrounding areas in the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi NCR has consistently ranked among the most polluted cities in the world, with air quality reaching hazardous levels during certain times of the year. Diesel gensets, commonly used for backup power generation in residential, commercial, and industrial settings, have been identified as a significant contributor to air pollution. These gensets emit harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and particulate matter (PM), which have detrimental effects on public health and the environment. As part of the concerted efforts to combat this pressing environmental challenge, authorities in Delhi NCR have taken decisive action by implementing a ban on diesel gensets.

Giving a greener solution to that, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, known for its core engineering and commitment to a cleaner environment, has introduced India’s first gas-powered genset in compliance with CPCB2 norms. This innovative genset from Mahindra & Mahindra offers numerous benefits, including low operating costs, zero fuel handling, low noise levels, environmental friendliness, and zero pilferage. Perfect Generators, the authorized OEM of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, is excited to venture into environmentally friendly gas-powered gensets.

Aashim Ahuja, the Director of Perfect Generator Technologies Pt Ltd, which is the authorized OEM of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, shares his insights on the remarkable evolution of Perfect Generators as a leading Genset Original Equipment Manufacturer for Mahindra Powerol Gensets. He stated that the decision of introducing the first gas genset by Mahindra Powerol in the market turned out to be a remarkable decision. The demand for the gas gensets is very high and the company is working thoroughly to achieve the targets. Our existing customers are also appreciating this initiative focusing on Gas Gensets. Perfect Generators has undergone significant expansion, now specializing in the manufacturing of silent gas gensets ranging from 10.5 kVA, 15 kVA, 125 kVA, 285 kVA, 315 kVA.

In October 2020, when the use of generators faced regulations in Delhi NCR, Recognizing the need for alternative power solutions, Mahindra Powerol commitment to assisting power backup establishments in transitioning to natural gas silent generators.

Gas gensets offer numerous advantages, making them popular for power generation. their Environmental Friendly nature gives them an edge in the market. When compared to diesel fuel, natural gas, which is used as the primary fuel source in gas gensets, produces lower emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur dioxide (SO2), and particulate matter (PM). Gas Gensets can quickly start and provide stable power output, making them suitable for both continuous and standby power applications. Gas gensets also exhibit better load acceptance and load rejection capabilities, allowing for efficient power generation during varying load conditions. The combustion of natural gas in gas gensets results in lower noise levels, making them more suitable for use in noise-sensitive environments such as residential areas or urban settings.

