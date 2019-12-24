Go Madbury And Invent A New Cadbury Dairy Milk!

Mondelez India, the makers & bakers of some of India’s leading snacking brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5Star, Oreo, Bournvita etc., for the very first time throws open the doors, inviting the nation to ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’. Through this initiative, the company is encouraging all the chocolate aficionados to don their culinary hats and tighten their aprons while they create their own Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to stay consumer-obsessed and to empower consumers to snack right, by providing them with more choice and newer eat experiences.

In line with Mondelēz International’s recently launched and first-ever State of Snacking™ report, which highlighted how snacking provides Indians with a source of identity and cultural exploration and how snacking as a tradition has also built strong bonds and memories, the ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’ initiative gives an opportunity to Indian consumers to take some time out with the family and friends, take a nostalgic trip and create some unbreakable bonds and everlasting memories – in short just ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’!.

Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, said, “As a company, we are always looking for ways to innovate and excite our consumers and Madbury is yet another attempt to further strengthen our connect with them. Through this campaign, we are encouraging our audience to make their unique ‘Home wala’ Cadbury Dairy Milk, and thus come up with suggestions for the next Cadbury Dairy Milk limited edition pack with two different ingredients. It’ll be great to see the imagination of our fans shine through and now we have the chance to make the first fan-based Cadbury Dairy Milk bar a reality.”

Challengers are encouraged to seek the spotlight as the next Cadbury inventor by visiting the website madbury.in and partaking in the challenge. From black forest jelly, coconut, wheat crispies, popcorn, salted caramel to desi ingredients like paan, thandai, khajoor, kaju katli and masala chai, there are options galore to pick and choose from. One can submit up to two of their favourite flavors for the chance to be one of five finalists. What more? Apart from taste and creativity, every bar should have a unique name and an inspiring tale that would have the judges captivated. The company has also tied-up with Amazon.in, for an exclusive Madbury store, where consumers can get some wacky ideas to ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’, with some unique ingredients listed. Entries are open till January 15, 2020.

Hemant Sharma, Senior Creative Director & Sagar Jadhav, Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “The brief was truly exciting from the word go and particularly challenging for the Indian market where the taste and flavors are as diverse as the land and its people. So, the old-world wisdom, ‘when there’s a lot to say, sing it’ came to the rescue. We created a jingle with stanzas in 8 different languages celebrating the food and cultural quirks of people across the country. We designed the supporting visuals to bring alive the idea of India’s great multiplicity and love for Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate.”

Conceptualized in partnership with Ogilvy India & Wavemaker, the Madbury campaign will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign, which includes a fun new video asset, innovative Outdoor & Digital campaigns and strong in-store visibility. The five lucky finalists will have the opportunity to visit Mondelez International’s state-of-the-art Global Research, Development & Quality Centre in Mumbai, India, and work with the chocolate experts to experiment with their creations and make their dream bar a reality. The competition will witness two of the five finalists as champions and their creation will become the latest and most exciting addition to the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk range. These limited edition bars are slated to be launched in the latter half of 2020 and will be available to purchase for a limited period across markets in India.

So, are you ready to go Madbury for Cadbury? Please visit Madbury.in now!