Goa tourism stall being showcased at TTF Chennai 2022

Chennai, April 1st, 2022: Goa tourism is showcasing its stall at this year’s TTF Travel & Tourism Fair Chennai, 2022, with stall number D100. The TTF Travel & Tourism Fair is being held in Chennai for three days, scheduled from March 31st to April 2nd, 2022, hosted at the Chennai Trade Centre. TTF attracts tens of thousands of travel professionals each year because of the tremendous networking opportunities it provides.

Mr.Dhiraj Wagla, Deputy Director, of Goa Tourism said, the tourism industry across the country has been severely affected during the pandemic. Now all the states including Goa has been relaxed the restrictions as the severity of the pandemic has been greatly reduced. Hence tourism in the country is back to normal. Goa Tourism is presenting all of its new tourism initiatives, activities, events, and perspectives, including heritage tourism, hinterland tourism, culture; arts and entertainment from Goa, cuisine, ecotourism, beach tourism, Goa as the perfect spot for destination weddings, seasonal new developments, forthcoming projects, events, etc. It is also providing intriguing summer packages for individuals who want to visit the state over the summer. The vegetation and beauty of Goa come alive during the monsoons, therefore you may discover thrilling monsoon packages. The tourism booth in Goa displays all of the state’s multi-cultural and multi-purpose features for which it is well-known and highly recognized.

He added, Hot air balloon rides, E-Bike adventure tours, bungee jumping, kayaking, scuba diving, Raj Bhavan Darshan tours, and Goa Miles, a taxi service that strives to make travel easier and has garnered great feedback from both residents and visitors, are some of the new enterprises that Goa tourism has introduced.

Visitors, journalists, and others may expect to interact with the tourism officials at the stand, as well as tour providers, travel brokers, hotels, and airlines.

Goa’s booth is the most anticipated due to its status as a tourist and cultural hotspot, as well as a destination for nature enthusiasts, history buffs, and music fans. We can anticipate a lot more fun and interesting endeavours from the Goa Tourism Department now that the state has reopened its doors to domestic and international tourism and eased covid restrictions.