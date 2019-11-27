GoAir attracts global delegates at Global Exhibition on Services 2019

GoAir, India’s most trusted, punctual and fastest growing airline is attracting global attention at its stall at the 5th edition of Global Exhibition on Service (GES) a government of India initiative. GES 2019 is underway at the Palace grounds, Bengaluru where GoAir has set up its stand at the Udaan Pavilion. GoAir is showcasing its prowess in varied skillsets acquired by its employees and the training imparted to them to achieve excellence in services.

GoAir employs 5000 skilled aviation staff and operates 325+ daily flights to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

GoAir Spokesperson said: “At GES 2019, GoAir is holding the Indian flag high with a narrative that captures the essence of how service quality is defining the aviation industry today. Having the best fleet is just one side of the story – today what matters is the superlative service quality. More than 1.4 million (14 lakh) passengers recently voted GoAir as the best in cabin crew service and assigned four out of four star rating to the overall in-flight services. Humungous amounts of training and education has gone into making our staff the best-in-class to provide the highest standards of services 24/7.”

The fifth year of the three-day event was kicked off on 26 November 2019 and has been witnessing huge footfalls. The exhibition houses more than 500 participants from 100 countries. What the exhibition also showcased was varied Indian culture and cuisine, among other things and is the second largest ecosystem of startups in the world.

