GoAir expands operations with 30 additional flights
Chennai: GoAir, one of India’s fastest growing airlines, on Saturday announced its all-new additional flights for the winter schedule effective from 23rd  November 2017. GoAir will operate 22 of these flights on new routes apart from increasing the frequencies by 8 flights on existing routes during the winter schedule. With the new services, it would operate an average of 240 flights a day.

GoAir will strengthen its market presence at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur and Patna with the addition of these new flights. The induction of new A320 NEOs will see GoAir’s fleet strength touch to 31 aircraft.

To commensurate its twelve successful years in the domestic skies, GoAir has also announced an exciting anniversary fare offer starting from Rs 1212 plus taxes on all new sectors. Booking period will be from November 18 to 21, 2017 for the travel period from November 24, 2017, to October 28, 2018. The special fares will be valid only for individual bookings for travel on direct flights on GoAir network. Available on a first come-first serve basis, bookings for travel can be made across all channels

Speaking about the network expansion Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said “The induction of four new aircraft will cater to the enhanced seasonal demand whilst offering flexibility to customers with more flight options to choose from. It is our constant endeavor to provide more flexibility of choice for our customers and offer them seamless connectivity, hassle-free, and affordable flying experience.”

Tickets for the flights are now open and can be booked through the company website, www.Goair.in or online travel portals, GoAir Call Centre, airport ticketing offices, through travel agents and GoAir App that is available on both Apple iOS and Google Android. Passengers will be required to download the latest version of the App to be able to make the bookings.

Below is the snapshot of additional flights introduced in the latest Winter Schedule 2017-18:

Flt. No. Dep. Station Arr. Station Dep. Time Arr. Time Frequency
G8 553

AMD

 HYD 11:00 12:45 Daily Ex Sun
G8 552 AMD HYD 20:35 22:20 Daily
G8 654 BLR COK 10:55 12:00 Daily
G8 658 BLR COK 17:15 18:40 Daily
G8 805 BLR LKO 08:20 11:05 Daily
G8 808 BLR LKO 16:00 18:30 Daily
G8 812 BLR NAG 22:10 23:50 Daily
G8 106 CCU DEL 22:50 01:20 Daily
G8 653 COK BLR 09:25 10:25 Daily
G8 657 COK BLR 15:40 16:45 Daily
G8 651 COK MAA 05:45 06:55 Daily
G8 655 COK MAA 12:30 13:35 Daily
G8 659 COK MAA 19:10 20:10 Daily
G8 105 DEL CCU 20:55 23:05 Daily
G8 425 DEL HYD 05:40 07:50 Daily
G8 423 DEL HYD 07:40 10:10 Daily
G8 131 DEL PAT 14:05 15:35 Daily
G8 551 HYD AMD 08:30 10:30 Daily Ex Sun
G8 554 HYD AMD 18:20 20:05 Daily
G8 424 HYD DEL 10:40 13:05 Daily
G8 426 HYD DEL 23:00 01:10 Daily
G8 558 HYD LKO 13:20 15:00 Daily Ex Tue
G8 807 LKO BLR 11:35 14:00 Daily
G8 806 LKO BLR 19:00 21:35 Daily
G8 559 LKO HYD 15:45 17:45 Daily Ex Tue
G8 652 MAA COK 07:40 08:55 Daily
G8 656 MAA COK 14:05 15:10 Daily
G8 660 MAA COK 20:40 21:45 Daily
G8 811 NAG BLR 06:05 07:45 Daily
G8 132 PAT DEL 16:05 17:45 Daily

