GoAir expands operations with 30 additional flights

Chennai: GoAir, one of India’s fastest growing airlines, on Saturday announced its all-new additional flights for the winter schedule effective from 23rd November 2017. GoAir will operate 22 of these flights on new routes apart from increasing the frequencies by 8 flights on existing routes during the winter schedule. With the new services, it would operate an average of 240 flights a day.

GoAir will strengthen its market presence at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur and Patna with the addition of these new flights. The induction of new A320 NEOs will see GoAir’s fleet strength touch to 31 aircraft.

To commensurate its twelve successful years in the domestic skies, GoAir has also announced an exciting anniversary fare offer starting from Rs 1212 plus taxes on all new sectors. Booking period will be from November 18 to 21, 2017 for the travel period from November 24, 2017, to October 28, 2018. The special fares will be valid only for individual bookings for travel on direct flights on GoAir network. Available on a first come-first serve basis, bookings for travel can be made across all channels

Speaking about the network expansion Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said “The induction of four new aircraft will cater to the enhanced seasonal demand whilst offering flexibility to customers with more flight options to choose from. It is our constant endeavor to provide more flexibility of choice for our customers and offer them seamless connectivity, hassle-free, and affordable flying experience.”

Tickets for the flights are now open and can be booked through the company website, www.Goair.in or online travel portals, GoAir Call Centre, airport ticketing offices, through travel agents and GoAir App that is available on both Apple iOS and Google Android. Passengers will be required to download the latest version of the App to be able to make the bookings.

Below is the snapshot of additional flights introduced in the latest Winter Schedule 2017-18: