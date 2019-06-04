GoAir records best ‘On-Time-Performance’ for April 2019

Chennai, 3 June 2019: GoAir has emerged as India’s most reliable airline clocking best-on-time performance (OTP) as per the latest data released by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for April 2019. For passengers, on time performance is crucial to plan their arrival or departure and in some cases if the passenger is planning to take a connecting flight on time.

GoAir is India’s fastest growing airline and it has recorded the best OTP of 96.3% for the month of April 2019 as per DGCA. Besides, this is the 8 th consecutive month that GoAir has emerged on top of the OTP chart. For FY 18-19, GoAir achieved best OTP for 7 out of 12 months, thus providing customers the most important factor of “reliability” while choosing an airline.

OTP ranking assumes critical importance in today’s context when other airlines have caused inconvenience to passengers by way of cancellations. From various research studies it is evident that achieving better customer satisfaction is about more than airfare and flight availability. When considering an airline, travelers look for timeliness and assurance and on-time arrival or departure is one of the major elements.

Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “The accuracy of both scheduling the service and delivering on-time performance (OTP) is incredible for airlines and airports alike. GoAir is pleased to offer a reliable travel service wherein we assure travelers to get them to their destination in a timely manner while taking into consideration factors that are not necessarily in the control of the airline like airport congestion, taxi times from the runways, gate availability etc. as these are in the domain of air traffic control or the airport authority. Emerging at the top of the list for the 8 th time successively is certainly a comforting factor for passengers and a gratifying moment for GoAir.”

GoAir operates over 270 daily flights and carried 11.9 lakh passengers in April 2019. GoAir is an aviation foray of the Wadia Group that has Britannia, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah, Bombay Realty and National Peroxide in its portfolio. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar, and 4 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.