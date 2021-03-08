Goan IT firm Kilowott creates interactive digital fanzone for FC Goa

Hyderabad: Indian’s premier football club FC Goa and Goa based digital strategy, design and development agency, Kilowott, created a fun interactive digital fanzone for fans of the club to interact with, through the football season.

The digital fanzone available on the club’s website is an exclusive space for fans to interact and engage. The platform which is live on www.fcgoa.in/fanzone allows football enthusiasts exclusive access to premium FC Goa content such as videos, articles, images and more.

Said Judah Fernandez, Partner and Co-founder at Kilowott, the tech firm which designed the digital fanzone, “The team at Kilowott are delighted to work with the fantastic team at FC Goa to put together this engaging medium for the ardent fans of the club. The people of Goa are passionate about football and FC Goa in particular. The club has captured the imagination of football fans not only in Goa but beyond its shores. This fanzone is a tribute to the passion and enthusiasm of the fans of FC Goa.”

With matches being held behind closed doors, fans have been seeking avenues to engage and connect with each other, explains Judah. “Post the pandemic, there have been widespread changes witnessed in the technology sphere across global markets. Clients are looking to increase their digital footprint. At Kilowott we are poised to guide brands and help them meet their business objectives as they navigate through this digital landscape, ” he added.

The fanzone offers supporters the unique opportunity to meet and interact with fellow fans via an online forum where they can discuss, deliberate and engage in banter on everything related to the game. Via the Fanzone, supporters can also win exciting prizes by entering into competitions and participating in quizzes, polls and much more. Fans also stand a chance to interact with FC Goa players and coaches.

Goa based Kilowott presently employs 130+ highly skilled tech professionals and is largely servicing clients across Europe and the Nordic regions.