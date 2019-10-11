GoBOLT awarded “The Most Disruptive Start Up Logistics” at 13th ELSC Leadership Awards

GoBOLT , one of the leading Logistics Startup Company in India has been awarded as “The Most Disruptive Start Up Logistics” at 13th ELSC Leadership Awards held at Taj lands’ End Mumbai recently. Mr. Sumit Sharma, Co-founder of GoBOLT received this prestigious award on behalf of his company. GoBOLT was awarded along with the top industry leaders such as, Nestle, TCI Express, Mondelez, Safexpress, HPCL, IOCL, Airtel, ITC, J&J, Coca Cola, Ambuja Cement and Shell India.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Sumit Sharma, Co-founder of GoBOLT said “I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of GoBOLT. This prestigious award reiterates our commitment to bringing revolutionary improvements in the Logistics Industry. This award has been possible because of the dedication and hard work of our entire team over the years. It will motivate us to work even harder and establish GoBOLT as the most trusted name for quality logistics solutions in the country.”

Express, Logistics & supply chain conclave (ELSC) Leadership award is the oldest event in India and attended by the who’s who of the industry. The Express, Logistics & Supply Chain Summit is a leadership focused meeting designed around improving supply chain and procurement strategy across the globe. The Supply Chain Summit serves as an annual platform to exchange ideas and collaborate on the impact of market dynamics and new technologies for current and future supply chain & operations leaders. ELSC leadership summit creates an opportunity to examine key case studies on how workforce management, advanced analytics, process improvement and automation are being rolled out in the world’s best facilities.

Over 300+ nominations from 125+ companies, who are either end to end users or service providers were nominated for this prestigious award in the programme. The much awaited Supply Chain Leadership Awards were a part of the Conclave and are held every year on the first day in the evening. An Independent research agency is accredited with the research for the Award Nominees & the Winners.

GoBOLT has started with an aim to offer industry-best logistics services and disrupt the India’s existing logistics industry by introducing/creating benchmark practices, thoroughly integrating technology in operations while maintaining un-paralleled Professionalism, Accountability &Transparency of Information. GoBOLT is one of the fastest growing tech-logistics start-up, disrupting the $200bn Indian B2B logistics space with innovations in IoT & AI/ML. GoBOLT is an end-to-end logistics service provider, covering transportation, planning & digital transformation. Their next-gen technology harnesses Data Analytics and IoT to offer solutions such as AI-assisted vendor management, vehicle auto-selection, route/cost optimizations, tracking analytics, predictive demand planning etc.

GoBOLT is the only new-age tech-logistics firm in India to leverage market-place trucks for express deliveries. Their product, a SaaS based Logistics Management System “LaunchPad”, provides a framework to run owned and marketplace fleets, achieving high asset utilization, efficiency and scale.