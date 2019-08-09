GoBolt won the prestigious SuperStartUps Asia Awards 2019

GoBOLT (www.GoBOLT.in), one of the leading Logistics startup companies in India has been adjudged as the Gold Winner for its innovation in IT and Indian logistics sector at the third edition of “SuperStartUps Asia 2019” held at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi recently.Mr. Sumit Sharma, Co-founder of GoBOLTreceived this prestigious award on behalf of his company.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Sumit Sharma, Co-founder of GoBOLT said “I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of GoBOLT. This is a recognition of our committed work in the logistics sector, we operate in. And, I am thankful to my entire team who have relentlessly worked for the growth of the company over the years. This award will motivate us to work harder to be recognised as the most trusted name for quality logistics solutions in the country.”

SuperStartUps (SSU) Asia, a platform to recognize the most loved start-ups in Asia, today honoured top eleven startups as winners at the SuperStartUps Asia 2019 Awards in a partnership with TiE Singapore. In a first, the winners will a badge of honor to recognize excellence in the Asian start-up world. This year, the winners were chosen through fly to Singapore to meet potential investors at an event organized by TiE Singapore. SuperStartUps Asia 2019 is a rigorous 3-tier selection process. The SSU Asia process is a mix of quantitative and qualitative research.

Over 2000 startups were voted in by netizens and were asked to participate in the programme. The 100 shortlisted entries were further evaluated via a qualitative evaluation, by joint force startup task team on the basis of the entry form, research scores, startup idea, business model and future growth potential. The final list of 10 Gold and 20 Silver winners were shortlisted by qualitative research amongst relevant target audiences.

GoBOLT has started with an aim to offer industry-best logistics services and disrupt the India’s existing logistics industry by introducing/creating benchmark practices, thoroughly integrating technology in operations while maintaining un-paralleled Professionalism, Accountability &Transparency of Information.

GoBOLT is one of the fastest growing tech-logistics start-up, disrupting the $200bn Indian B2B logistics space with innovations in IoT & AI/ML.GoBOLT is an end-to-end logistics service provider, covering transportation, planning & digital transformation. Their next-gen technology harnesses Data Analytics and IoT to offer solutions such as AI-assisted vendor management, vehicle auto-selection, route/cost optimisations, tracking analytics, predictive demand planning etc.

GoBOLT is the only new-age tech-logistics firm in India to leverage market-place trucks for express deliveries. Their product, a SaaS based Logistics Management System “LaunchPad”, provides a framework to run owned and marketplace fleets, achieving high asset utilisation, efficiency and scale.