GoDaddy celebrates 10-year anniversary with 3x growth and over 1.5 million customers in India

New Delhi | 13thOctober 2022: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its 10-year anniversary in India. The world’s largest domain name registrar celebrated this milestone in recognition of GoDaddy registering 3x growth in the last decade with more than one and half million customers in India, which includes both independent small businesses and GoDaddy partners (Pros + Resellers). With 20+ million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build professional websites, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work.

GoDaddy entered the Indian market in 2012 and started with 40 customer care agents in the country, handling around 300-400 calls per day. Today, GoDaddy has about 1,000 customer care agents, who handle an average of 3,500 calls per day and close to 90,000 messages per month. GoDaddy is pleased to offer its multilingual integrated product offerings and customer care to support customers in this culturally dynamic market. GoDaddy continues to build awareness about online adoption, through its national marketing campaigns in Hindi, English, and 6 local languages including Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam. As well as offering customer care in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and English.

Over the last decade, GoDaddy has launched India-specific product offerings such as the Online Starter Bundle, an all-in-one internet solution that offers an India-specific domain name (.IN and.CO.IN), a starter one-page website, and a security professional email account. GoDaddy also offers Websites + Marketing, which combines a website builder with digital marketing tools and an online store. For a more sophisticated digital presence, GoDaddy offers Managed WordPress, VPS, and dedicated servers. All of this is backed by 24-hour customer care support to provide guidance along their journey.

“We extend our warm felicitations to GoDaddy on completing 10 years here in India,” said Anil Jain, CEO, of NIXI. “GoDaddy’s mission has been to empower everyday entrepreneurs and small businesses, which are considered the foundation of India’s growing economy. With the changing dynamics around internet adoption in India amongst businesses, there is strong potential for the digital marketplace to grow. Considering this, we at NIXI aspire to leave no stone unturned to help widen the scope of small businesses and start-ups in the country to grow online. This makes our association with GoDaddy extremely special, as we resonate with their vision of encouraging Indian small business owners and entrepreneurs to create a digital presence by providing them with the right tools and services. We look forward to continuing to work with GoDaddy supporting Indian entrepreneurs,” he added.

Commenting on the 10-year milestone and GoDaddy’s presence in India, Nikhil Arora, V.P. & M.D – India, GoDaddy, said,“India is home to 63 million small and medium-sized businesses, and they continue to be a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the country. As we look a decade back, we feel proud of our efforts to empower businesses, digitally. Today, according to NIXI, GoDaddy is #1 in market share with over 45%.IN domain name registrations. Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for local’ missions, looking forward, GoDaddy will continue to support the small and medium business ecosystem to scale up with our products, services, and guidance to help them benefit from having an online presence.”

GoDaddy is invested in empowering the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in India. With the intent to offer seamless support to businesses, GoDaddy recently opened its first Data Center in India to make available resources that can help improve overall server response time by up to 40%, offer an improved user experience, and further the goals of security protections. Having a local Data Centre can help to improve the loading time of websites and improve the search rankings results positively.

As a step towards supporting the Government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, GoDaddy continues to put Indian small business owners at the center of everything they do. By providing training to become digitally empowered, Indian small business owners can be in further control of helping their businesses grow.

To help raise awareness around the GoDaddy brand and offerings, GoDaddy partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official sponsor of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, one of the biggest sporting events in the world. GoDaddy also sponsored the 3-match Home T20 series vs Sri Lanka in Dec 2017, and the 5-Test match home series vs England in November/December 2016. In addition to cricket, GoDaddy has partnered with various national & international organizations to elevate & promote various sports globally. This includes GoDaddy’s long-term collaboration with the Badminton World Federation (BSF) as an ‘Official Partner’ for their major events like the TOTAL BWF Thomas Uber Cup, TOTAL BWF World Championships, and more. GoDaddy’s partnership with Delhi Women’s Rugby Team is designed to promote its mission to unlock new opportunities and inspire young women along the way.

To maintain its legacy of delivering enlightening campaigns to educate small businesses, GoDaddy has conducted India Marketing Campaigns with MS Dhoni being the voice of the brand. The cricketer was seen playing the character of Bijness Bhai, a helpful business mentor, guiding and encouraging small local business owners to build their presence online to reach a larger set of customers and grow their ventures successfully. GoDaddy’s most recent marketing campaign focuses on the benefits of creating an online presence to help make a business ‘visible’ around the world, irrespective of size and location. The campaign strives to inspire and empower more women entrepreneurs to go online and make opportunities more inclusive.

GoDaddy has also partnered with Public Interest Registry (PIR), to launch its digital video campaign in India – “Faces behind Change”, to further promote the adoption of.ORG domain names in India. With this campaign, GoDaddy supported and created awareness about various renowned non-profit organizations

like Kiran Bedi’s India Vision Foundation, Indian music director duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant’s Zariya Foundation, and Indian actor and social activist Rahul Bose’s HEAL, amongst others.

Last year amidst the global pandemic, GoDaddy launched its first virtual event in India, Digitized Bharat e-Conclave 2021, which was focused on supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs to help ensure business continuity in the new normal operating environment. With a goal to provide guidance and resources to those starting and growing digital businesses, GoDaddy Pro, a sub-brand of GoDaddy, also launched EXPAND 2021 conference to nurture the next generation of Indian web designers and developers.

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of online products ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, email marketing, security protections, and an online store, along with 24/7 customer support, locally and in regional languages, to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.