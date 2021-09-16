Godamwale, SaaS based On-demand logistics startup raises one million seed fund

Mumbai: Godamwale, a SaaS based supply chain and logistics service provider has raised one million USD in its seed fund round from angel investor – Capt. Anand Aryamane. The company will use the funds to advance the development of its Tech Platform – Inciflo. Part of the funds will also be used towards expanding its fulfilment network and for marketing. Capt. Aryamane is a supply chain veteran who has worked extensively with Maserk, he is also an ex-core member of an investment firm and comes with rich experience of successfully incubating startups.

The company is also presently in talks with institutional investors for their Series A round of funding.

Godamwale was founded by 3 close friends Basant Kumar (IIT), Vivek Tiwari (UDCT), and Ranbir Nandan (UPES), all chemical engineers with combined work experience of 40+ years in fortune 500 companies. The idea came about when they were planning to set up a trading business and were looking to lease a warehouse. They realized then how opaque and fragmented the warehousing industry in India was, with limited technology adoption.

Following extensive ground research they developed a blueprint to address all pain points across stakeholder segments. Godamwale was then launched in 2017 as India’s first warehouse discovery and leasing platform. The company with its proprietary supply chain tech currently has over 25mil+ sq feet space listed on its platform and is India’s largest warehousing and fulfilment network. Godamwale has served more than 110+ clients in both B2B and B2C/D2C sectors, from small shippers to large enterprises.

“I am excited to work with the passionate team at Godamwale. We see great potential in our tech platform – Inciflo which is currently the most advanced mobile tech platform that has a short learning curve. This technology empowers employees from the floor level to top management and hosts them on a single and truly integrated supply chain platform. This scalable, AI backed supply chain platform is a catalyst to the unification of the large marketplace that we have created.”

“We are happy to have Capt. Anand on board and we will benefit greatly from his vast experience and knowledge in the logistics and investment sector. Flexible Warehousing offers great potential in our country with retail and ecommerce on the cusp of heightened growth. The response that we have received from our customers is also testimony to this opportunity” said Vivek Tiwari, Founder and COO of Godamwale.

“During our research and from experience in the warehouse discovery model, we found that there is a huge need in the market for a tech based, AI driven, on-demand warehousing and fulfilment solution. Our platform with smart inventory placements which are strategically located near customers, helps in faster delivery and lower logistics cost.” adds Ranbir Nandan, Founder and CEO of Godamwale.

Godamwale has created a standardized national network of warehousing and fulfilment providers connected on their supply chain tech platform, Inciflo. This is a complete mobile scan-based system with minimal or no manual entries. It makes the inventory flow error proof across the supply chain. The QR code-based system makes every product unique and enables tracking of bottom level units from manufacturing to transit storage, to the end customer. Inciflo gives a 3600 view across the supply chain which helps companies identify counterfeits and, additionally helps e-commerce resellers in resolving the returns and wrong dispatches disputes.

The warehousing market in India is expected to grow to USD 30 Billion by 2025, with over 600 mil sq feet of warehousing space – split between grade A and grade B categories. Presently third-party logistics, ecommerce and retail sectors are the major users of the warehousing space in India.

About Godamwale

Godamwale, with a network in over 200 cities, provides flexible warehousing with no long-term commitments and no minimums on space. The extensive network with centralized tech provides a warehousing solution that syncs with business demands, reduces logistics cost and empowers customers to develop a smart, agile, scalable and affordable warehousing distribution system across India.