Godawari Electric Motors enters Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, February 2023: Godawari Electric Motors, maker of Eblu range of products inaugurated its first showroom in Madhya Pradesh. Jaya Automobile has come up in the capital city of Bhopal. Backed by world-class technology, the showroom offers customers a differentiating EV buying experience and enhances awareness about EV adoption in the region.

The showroom is spread across 1400 sq. ft., equipped with a service center facility, and is located at Plot No.13, Near Indian Oil Depo, Vidisha Road, Bhanpur, Bhopal-462001.

The showroom offers enhanced customer experience, along with experienced staff members with good EV knowledge. The showroom will also showcase the journey of the brand and become a single touch point for the end-to-end EV needs of the customers.

Mr. Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said, “We have come a long way since the inauguration of the first showroom. Madhya Pradesh is the key part of our retail network expansion strategy and with our presence in Bhopal, the showroom will play a vital part in tapping the EV potential and meeting the customer demands in the state.” Mr. Chandra Shekhar Yadav, Owner of Jaya Automobile, said, “We are happy to partner with Godawari Electric Motors and Bhopal being an important hub for the state, it is important to have presence and understand the EV demands. We are ready to lead the customers into the future of sustainable mobility with a wide-range of products.”

The showroom will showcase the recently launched e-auto (L5M) Eblu Rozee and e-bicycle range Eblu Spin which is available in three variants. Customers can walk in, experience the products and complete their bookings at the showroom. Godawari also has tied up with leading banks and NBFCs to provide loan facilities to customers. The deliveries for both the products will commence from the end of this month.