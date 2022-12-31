Godawari Electric Motors to showcase its entire EV range at Auto Expo 2023

Raipur, 31 December 2022: Raipur-based Godawari Electric Motors announced that it is going to showcase its entire EV 2 & 3-wheeler range to be launched in 2023 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The company is going to launch two products which include an e-auto (L5M) and an e-bicycle at the expo.

The company last month announced its e-auto will have complete vehicle body panels made of DCPD material. DCPD is the latest plastic technology and offers a wide range of benefits. The material is impact resistant and has been referred to as “virtually unbreakable” making the vehicle strong enough to work during harsh conditions and rust-proof.

The company is also going to showcase the prototype of its e-scooter, e-loader and e-rickshaw at the Auto Expo. All these products will be manufactured from its upcoming manufacturing facility in Raipur. These three products are expected to be launched in the upcoming financial year.

The company had announced that it has invested up to INR 150 crore for setting up an EV manufacturing plant in Raipur.